Carlos Echeandia, who with his wife, Marcia, owns Carlos’ Bistro, 1025 S. 21 St., has won a spot on Open Table’s Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2019. According to the restaurant’s website, the couple also has been honored with awards from the organization in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Three other Colorado restaurants were named to the list, including Bistro Barbes, Denver; The Family Jones Spirit House, Denver; and Chimney Park, Fort Collins.

To get on the list, the eateries needed to be part of the OpenTable network for at least 12 consecutive months. A spot’s minimum overall rating and number of qualifying reviews were also considered. Qualifying spots then received an overall score generated from data points including overall diner rating, total number of reviews and regional overall rating.

Carlos’ Bistro details: Open 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. 471-2905, carlosbistrocos.com.