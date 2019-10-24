Smorbrod has closed.

The Scandinavian, hearty, open-faced sandwich served on rugbrod rye bread did not attract the anticipated customer base at the eatery on 2727 N. Cascade Ave.

An Oct. 14 Facebook posting said, “Get your Smorbrod fix this week while you still can. We will be closing the doors on Oct. 21st and re-opening as The Roswell, an elevated neighborhood bar come restaurant. Come check out the new spot this November.”

