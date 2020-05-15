It’ll be almost like a regular Saturday night at the movies.
Good Company will offer a free drive-in screening of the classic 1978 film “Grease” this weekend. The event starts at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant and bar also will offer to-go meals and curbside service, as well as popcorn for 50 cents..
“We wanted to do something different and also be family-friendly,” says manager Jennae Hidalgo. “You can come with your kids and watch in the car. There’s some good nostalgia with a drive-in movie.” There’s no requirement to order anything while you watch John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John light up the big screen with their dance moves. The film’s audio will run through an FM transmitter, so people can stay safe inside their vehicles.
“Everybody’s been getting stir-crazy and itching to get back,” Hidalgo says. “We can still do fun things and hang in there and we’ll get there faster than we think. We’re trying to do something positive and fun for everybody that’s still safe.”