Caniacs flocked to the opening day of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 7585 N. Academy Blvd., and the excitement hasn’t stopped. Lines still were forming before 10 a.m. the day after the May 29 opening, with an employee stationed outside suggesting visitors use the drive-thru for faster service. Later, a couple of moonlighting policemen showed up to help drivers negotiate the packed parking lot.
According to Brandon Tyler, area leader of marketing, “This is pretty average for our openings, but especially since this is the first Cane’s in the Springs. Waits will get shorter as time goes by.”
So pack your patience as you wait for those crispy tenders with the special sauce. Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 593-1599, raisingcanes.com.
Pop-up coffee
The Pop — Soda, Coffee & Tasty Treats, 1802 Dominion Way, has expanded its parking lot coffee kiosk to a much larger indoor location at neighboring Lost Island, 1825 Dominion Way. Lost Island is a family recreation center offering two miniature golf courses and an outdoor go-kart track.
“We’ll have all the same menu of coffee drinks, sodas and, of course, our popular cookies — frosted sugar, peanut butter and chocolate chip,” general manager Cristal Breitbeil said. “But we’re adding a wall of candy dispensers and a machine to make soft-serve ice cream. There are four rooms for parties too. And the owners are going to add a tiki bar during the summer.”
Details: 433-5995, thepopcolorado.com.
Get your spice on
Spices, 4031 Tutt Blvd., is billed as the place for global food and designer fragrances. The small shop is in a strip mall behind Costco on Powers Boulevard. When you enter, you’ll find half of the shop filled with mostly Asian Indian spices, foods, kitchen equipment and dishes. The other half is stocked with perfumes and gifts.
Why the odd combo?
“I spent 20 years in New York City selling designer fragrances,” owner Dan Kishore said, “but I’m also a foodie. I wanted to bring people hard-to-get spices and ingredients and teach how to use them. And continue selling fragrances.”
The instruction comes by way of a class or shows, and Kishore lists them on his website.
“I do on-demand classes and made-to-order toppings,” he said.
The Saturday I dropped by he was whisking up green lentil crepes, which he topped with tamarind date chutney and steamed rice cakes served with mint dip. Both were delicious. He also makes dishes for customers to buy and take home. Classes are free from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays. Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Details: 374-8700, spices-department-store.business.site.
Food fests
Here are a couple of not-to-miss festivals worth the drive.
• Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, June 14-16, where the town is transformed into three days of cooking demonstrations, wine tastings and panel discussions by world-class chefs and wine experts.
This is the first year Martha Stewart and Ruth Reichl will appear at the event. Of special interest, Caroline Glover, owner of Annette in Aurora, was selected as one of Food & Wine Best New Chefs. Cost is $1,700; visit tinyurl.com/y4soybne for tickets. Follow facebook.com/fwclassicinaspen during the weekend.
• Slow Food Nations in Larimer Square in Denver, July 19-21, with headliners Alice Waters, Ron Finley, Drew Deckman, Kristen Essig, Caroline Glover, Sandor Katz, Adrian Miller, Kevin Mitchell, Davia Nelson, Urvashi Rangan, Steven Satterfield, Alex Seidel, Alon Shaya and Pierre Thiam. These experts will lead workshops, talks and demonstrations around this year’s theme, “Where Tradition Meets Innovation.” Many sessions are free. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit slowfoodnations.org.
