Virus warfare is happening right now outside our homes.
But inside? We’re still hungry. And we have time on our hands.
Perhaps we’re missing the usual foods we keep in the fridge or pantry. We’re heading out to the grocery stores as little as possible during this shelter-at-home time, or we do venture out but our favorite foods are missing from the ransacked shelves.
This, however, doesn’t stop the nibbles, or the resourcefulness of humans, with our talent for questionable food combinations in a time of making do with what we have. Enjoy this selection of creative food choices from your fellow COVID-19 avoiders in the 719.
• “I’ve mostly taken it as a baking opportunity. I made my first loaves of sourdough last weekend. Last night I made marshmallows because I wanted hot chocolate.” — Michelle Winchell
• “Pickles and pancakes. No syrup.” — Jessica Moseley
• “I’ve been sick with other medical problems. I had no appetite and no interest in cooking. I had to get something nutritious in me. After rooting around in the fridge and freezer, I decided on a huge ice cream sundae with fudge, whipped cream and cherries. It definitely hit the spot.” — Betty Barker
• “Pandemic banana squares: Way overripe bananas, expired eggs, rock hard brown sugar from the pantry, butter from the freezer (so happy to discover this), and a few other ingredients. Bake for 30 minutes. Actually turned out to be very tasty.” — Diane Summers
• “I had a ‘Chopped’ moment. What was I going to do to dress up those unexciting Eggo blueberry waffles? I opened my basket to find pineapple tidbits, a ripe banana, dry brown sugar and rum. I made a warm tropical compote that made even those little Frisbees tolerable.” — Roger Hadix
• “Nothing odd at this house, but I must say my culinary skills and plate presentation are on point.” — Heather Ellis McErlane
• “Vegan tomato basil soup. My son and I love to cook. We send pictures to each other (of) vegan-style (foods).” — Rosie Backman
• “I had quite a few tomatoes that needed to be used. I made homemade tomato soup. Made croutons with some crusty bread and grated aged provolone on top.” — Jan Farry
• “Mixed berry yogurt in a pie shell with sliced peaches and melted Hershey bars over the top and Cool Whip.” — Mark Meidl
• “My daughter made herself breakfast baked potato with butter, sugar and cinnamon, and ate every bite.” — Jen Kelly
• “I made a crazy great peach pie using canned peaches, brown sugar (I was out of white) and a few other basics. It had a pie crust base but was topped with streusel I made with brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and nutmeg. Gave me a new appreciation for the canned fruit I had lingering in the back of the pantry.” — Amy Gallagher
• “Fried rice and crab cheese wontons. Grilled cheese sandwiches and soup. Mushroom quiche and cheese and crackers.” — Tanya Kilbane
• “Pizza, baked beans, toasted sourdough hoagie rolls.” — Rachel Melat
• “I have a Quarantine Baking Bucket List that includes things I’ve wanted to try making, but never felt I had the time for: raised doughnuts, English muffins, cinnamon raisin bread, and if my butter supply holds up, croissants. You can see carbs are what is going to get me through and if it saves me a trip to the store, that’s okay with me for now. I’ll try keto after the quarantine to drop the pounds I’m sure to gain.” — Tiffany Koch
