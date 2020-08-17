It's never to late to pick up a paintbrush and, in this case, help create something of historical significance to your city.
Members of the community are invited to help artist Mauricio Ramirez complete the "Conejos Mural Project." Covering 320 feet of the Colorado Avenue underpass at I-25, it will be the biggest mural in Colorado Springs.
The project will pay homage to the history and future of the residents of the Conejos neighborhood, a diverse, working-class community now occupied by America the Beautiful Park.
Community Paint Days are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Aug. 28-29 at 309 W. Colorado Ave. Go online to downtowncs.com/mural for more information.
The Berwyn, Ill.,-based artist was selected for the project through a competitive process. Ramirez is no stranger to the Springs. His 70-foot mural "Fire in My Sol" won the $10,000 juror award as part of last year's Art on the Streets. It's located on the side of a retaining wall at 20 N. Cascade Ave. and was permanently acquired by the Pikes Peak Library District.
The new mural, presented by Downtown Development Authority and Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, is in conjunction with the museum's exhibit "Una Familia Grande," which features the history of the Conejos neighborhood.