Singing in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan has to be a pressure-filled experience. But it’s a challenge one local singer sought out in the hope of making his musical dreams come true.
DeWayne Crocker Jr. put his talents on the line in front of “American Idol’s” trio of judges, and Pikes Peak Region residents will get to see his performance for themselves on television Sunday.
Crocker, 23, who works as a worship leader at Emmanuel Baptist Church, didn’t try out for the show when “American Idol” casting directors visited Colorado Springs in September. Instead, his audition was in Sun River, Ore.
“I’ve watched ‘American Idol’ for years, said Crocker. “I can remember watching Fantasia win season three of the show. The most recent seasons on ABC really sparked my interest. Watching so many talented artists be invited into an environment where they can actually be artists is beyond incredible.’
“My experience with ‘American Idol’ has been amazing. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to audition in front of some of America’s most favorite music artists and legends. Honestly, words can’t express my gratitude toward ABC for this opportunity.”
Crocker was nervous in front of the judges, most notably Perry because, he says, “she’s so beautiful and I didn’t want to be distracted by her beauty.” He believes that Lionel Richie was the most impressed by his audition.
Listing Sam Cooke, John Legend and Otis Redding as influences, Crocker sings “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin in front of the judges.
His audition was a family affair, as his mother, grandmother and several other family members were there for support.
Will the Colorado Springs singer get to move on to the next round in Hollywood?
You’ll have to tune in to ABC on Sunday night to find out.