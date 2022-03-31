Record collecting was once akin to stamp collecting, as in maybe not the hippest of hobbies.
But what was niche is now mainstream. And the Colorado Springs Record Show is tapping into the trend. The Saturday event at the Masonic Center will feature 45 tables stacked with tens of thousands of records for sale and is likely to attract upward of 500 people.
“It’s the way a lot of people prefer to listen to music now, or, at the very least, represent their musical taste,” said show founder Chris Davis. “Even if you’re not listening to all the music on the record, this is a way to show you really love this artist or genre.”
The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eastern European prog rock, psychedelic rock, Miles Davis — collectors will have plenty to dig through. Ranging in price from $1 for a well-played, easy-to-find album, to $20, there might also be a few priced in the hundreds of dollars. Along with the vinyl, CDs, LPs, 45s, cassettes, 8-tracks and reel-to-reel tapes will be available, along with posters, T-shirts and memorabilia.
“I’ve talked to a few vendors who are licking their chops at what will be there,” Davis said.
Why vinyl? Davis loves it for a few reasons. The ownership aspect is nice, especially in this day of streaming songs, where you only own the right to stream the music.
“When you pass away, it goes back into the ether,” Davis said. “With records there’s a sense of permanence to it. You can listen to a record older than any living person right now.”
There’s also the ritual aspect to buying a new record. You sit down, slit open the cellophane, put on the music and sit back to digest the music, while perhaps perusing the liner notes and photos. And the tactility of holding something in your hands can’t be found by listening to an album on Spotify.
“It’s a nice way of ordering the world. Collectors of all persuasions understand,” Davis said. “It’s the drive to curate something, to put something together and say, ‘This is me. If somebody could understand the breadth and depth of this collection, they could understand me.’”
With the popularity of records on the rise over the past 15 years, Davis acknowledges the stereotypical record collector — middle-aged men. But he’s also seen the record-show crowd shifting since his first show in 2019.
“They reflect the population as a whole a lot better,” he said. “You used to see parents dragging their kids. And now kids are like let’s go to the show and bringing a parent.”
