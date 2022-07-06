A Colorado real estate agent representing Colorado Springs in the Miss Colorado USA 2022 won the pageant held in Greeley this year and will be heading to the 71st Miss USA Pageant.
"Colorado, it's us until the end; 12-year-old Alexis is screaming. I think I can finally say this without crying. ... We're going to Miss USA," pageant winner Alexis Glover said on her Instagram.
Glover, who is 22, describes the experience of being on stage as "extremely nerve-wracking" but said she also enjoys the adrenaline boost she gets when she is given the opportunity to stand in front of everyone and show them "this is me, this is what I've been working on."
Glover won the contest held at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley Sunday. It was perhaps familiar territory for Glover, who attended the University of Northern Colorado before leaving to get her real estate license. Glover received thousands of dollars in prizes, including $1,500 worth of jewelry and $2,500 toward her evening gown for the national competition.
Miss Colorado USA was the last of the state pageants to take place this year. Glover and winners from other states are awaiting the announcement of a date for Miss USA. The winner of the Miss USA pageant will compete in the Miss Universe competition, which is televised in more than 130 countries worldwide.
A graduate of Rampart High School, Glover has been involved with pageantry since she was 12. She was at a friend's birthday party when the friend's coach told Glover to try pageantry. She was first runner-up at her first competition.
Glover has been in a similar space to where she is now when she won the 2017 Miss Colorado Teen USA pageant as a senior in high school. That year, she didn't bring home the national title but brought home a lot of blessings and an awesome experience, she said.
Glover said as a teenager, she didn't fully realize the incredible impact the title of Miss Colorado Teen USA had. She's spent that past five years becoming the best version of herself, physically and mentally in preparation for what she now sees as unfinished business.
"There's so much out there that I didn't do as a teen because I was a senior in high school but I'm ready to conquer it all now," she said.