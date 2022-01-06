Wines of Colorado, (formerly The Wines of Colorado) 8045 W. U.S. 24, Cascade, has new owners, Dawn and Arin DeMay. There’s also a new executive chef, CJ Henderson, who has introduced an expanded menu. A liquor license is being secured with plans for offering Colorado craft beers and spirits in addition to Colorado wines.
“We’ve never owned a restaurant,” Dawn said, “but my husband has always wanted to have one. We just live up the hill from here and always loved coming here to dine. The place is part of the neighborhood, and we wanted to continue that presence.”
The DeMays reopened the eatery the first week of December after doing some major cleaning and refreshing. Inside the front door there is a new row of aspen tree trunks forming an entryway.
“One of our neighbors cut the trees from their yard and built this for us,” Dawn said.
Other updates included fresh paint on the concrete floors. The retail area has been emptied of cases of wine and replaced with attractive, wine barrel high-top tables. New hanging lights brighten the space. The bar in the center of the room has bar stools for more indoor seating.
“We will have a regular liquor license, hopefully in January,” Dawn said. “We will not be selling wine by the case. That requires a lot of other steps, like owning a winery and having a separate entrance for a liquor shop.”
As for Henderson, he had worked as a chef at The Wines of Colorado a few years ago but left to work at Phantom Canyon in the Springs to get more experience. He has kept many of the popular Wines of Colorado dishes on the menu and added a few new items like the Zebulon Pike Burger and South of the Peaks Burger. There are a few more upscale dishes like a crispy duck appetizer.
General manager Lesley Ludwick who has been employed at the restaurant nearly 10 years, is remaining with the newly reimagined Wines of Colorado. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Details: 719-684-0900, tinyurl.com/4nzff9fw.
Hola Felix
My Neighbor Felix will open in the former California Pizza Kitchen in The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway. The menu will bring together the cooking of all seven of the culinary regions throughout Mexico. It also will feature a wide selection of tequila and mezcal.
“It’s about tasting the authenticity of Mexico City in the food and the cocktails,” said Brad Manske, vice president of restaurant, food and beverage operations for Lotus Concepts Management, which also operates ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop. “We have submitted our architect’s design plans for the new restaurant (My Neighbor Felix) to the city and waiting for approval to start construction and to open sometime this summer.”
This will be the third location for the Mexican eatery with others in Denver and Boulder.
Drinking age only
Meow Wolf, 1338 First St., Denver, has announced The Adulti-Verse nights for ages 21 and up for Convergence Station ticket holders. Enjoy the immersive art exhibition with a cocktail and without little ones 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 and 23. Visit meowwolf.com/Denver.
Save the date
The Colorado Springs Wine Festival, benefiting the Colorado Springs Conservatory, returns for the 30th year March 3 to 5. Seminars, grand tasting, wine tasting lunch and gourmet dinners will be held at The Broadmoor and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Visit coloradospringsconservatory.org for developing details.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only