Steve Trivelli owner of Trivelli’s Hoagies, has taken flight. He’s moved from his very humble tiny sandwich shop on 2819 N. Nevada Ave. to a much larger place at 6827 Space Village Ave., outside the Peterson Air Force Base gate. Between his old home and the new spot, he made his famous sandwiches for a few months for lunch customers at Tap Trader’s brew pub, 3104 N. Nevada Ave.
The family-owned operation has been pleasing fans with generously overstuffed sandwiches since 1976. It’s tagline is “Philly Flavor, With an Altitude.”
“The secret to a great sandwich starts with a great roll,” Trivelli said. “I have bread flown in from Philly. They are the real deal. It holds up and doesn’t get soggy.”
The steak hoagie ($6.95 half; $13.99 whole) is one of his favorites. It’s a huge sandwich, piled high with his signature seasoned, thin-sliced steak, grilled to perfection with a melty topping of American cheese. Fresh tomato, lettuce, onions and his homemade cherry pepper relish complete the meal. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 471-7733, trivellis.net.
Eat your greens
In his continuing crusade promoting healthy eating, Mitchell Yellen, founder of Altitude Hospitality Group, will open Sprig — Enlightened Eats, at 7 Spectrum Loop, soon after Thanksgiving. The menu’s focus is “Plant powered with protein options,” said Mimi Wheeler, project manager.
Ben Hoffer, executive chef for the eatery, worked with a consulting group to create a varied menu with breakfast bowls, veggie bowls, power salads, soups, smoothies, smoothie bowls, juices and shots. Prices range from $7 for juices to $10 for bowls.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Cessna Herrera, logistics coordinator for The Local Motive Public Party Bus, talks about tour lineup bar crawls, brewery tours and culinary adventures. New Halloween crawls have been added. Cost is $25 to ride the bus and visit four destinations. Food and drink specials at each location are priced separately. Visit localmotiveevents.com.
• Dusty Hernandez, owner of Santana’s Vegan Grill, 3220 Austin Bluffs Parkway, talks about his restaurant’s new location and menu additions. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Details: 271-9113, facebook.com/santanasvegangrill.
• Lorena Jakubczak, owner of Azteca Gourmet, Pikes Peak Market, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., talks about her Oaxaca tamales, fresh salsas and mole sauces. She serves lunch from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at the market. Details: 602-9086, aztecagourmet.com.
• Evelyn Davila, co-owner with her husband, Adrian Armendano, of Empanadas Milonga, Pikes Peak Market, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., talks about the hand-crafted Argentine empanadas made with her mother-in-law’s Argentine recipes. Hours at the market are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Details: 243-3597, facebook.com/empanadasmilonga.
