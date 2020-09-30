Bob Derian, owner of the popular Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap food truck, has opened a restaurant at 5660 Barnes Road. The truck will continue to roll up at breweries and be available for catering.
“We wanted to create a wharfside lobster shack feeling like you’d find in New England,” he said.
He has succeeded with that goal in spades, starting with a beautiful mural depicting a lighthouse at Portland Head Lighthouse, Portland, Maine. There are houses with weathered-looking walls painted at the entry of the eatery, which leads to the menu board above a live lobster tank. The counter where orders are taken has a shake shingle roof overhang. Across from this shack is a similar outpost for a full bar. The dining area is outfitted with cheerful red picnic tables.
Derian has exercised his culinary muscles with an expanded seafood and crustacean menu. His excellent lobster rolls join fried baskets with slaw (fried seafood choices), chowders and the star of the show, lobster dinners with sides. There are a few items for nonmarine- life food fans, including hot dogs, chicken wings and tenders and burgers. Live lobsters can be purchased.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 702-6584, thelobstahtrap.com.
Happy dumpling
Brother Luck, owner of Lucky Dumpling, 26 S. Wahsatch Ave., has debuted a newly remodeled bar expansion, a refreshed dining area, an enlarged patio area and a new menu.
The bar, which was formerly the Triple Nickel Tavern at 334 E. Colorado Ave., shared the southern wall of the dumpling shop. Luck gained access to the vacant tavern and opened a passage between the two spaces. He now has a much larger area for liquor service, a lounge, additional restroom and a few tables. The main dining room has some much-needed area rugs to dampen noise. The improvements have allowed for more room for social distancing.
The menu is strong on dumplings, but also has a section of small bites for single servings and large bites that are adequate for sharing. The thing to try if a choice is too perplexing: The Tapout Session ($50 per person). This is a seven-course chef selection from the menu. It’s a culinary tasting experience. Think hamachi crudo, Szechuan mushrooms, lemongrass shrimp dumplings, Thai chicken peanut dumplings, braised octopus, charred steak tender and salted caramel chocolate cheesecake.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 418-5843, luckydumplingco.com.
Boz update
Eric Stewart, owner of Boz Catering, 6628 Delmonico Road, and Boz Market Place and Café, 207 W. Rockrimmon Blvd., has a new phone number for the cafe.
“We changed our phone number this week,” he announced in his weekly email. “Up until now both businesses and my personal cellphone had the same number. This caused me to be grumpy answering the phone nonstop.”
The new number is 344-8174. If you’d like to sign up for an email newsletter for the weekly cafe special menu, visit bozcatering.com. Cafe hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Bear birthday celebration
Black Bear Diner, 1340 W. Garden of the Gods Road, is celebrating the California-based chain’s 25th anniversary by giving away two 8-inch pancakes to 25,000 guests across the country. One randomly selected guest will win free Black Bear dinners for a year. Get social to win.
Through Oct. 16, post a photo of a Black Bear Diner experience or memory on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, using the hashtag #BlackBearDiner25. A link to the redemption page will be sent for the free pancakes. On Oct. 19, a winner for the free dinners for a year will be selected.
Shrimp feast
Cheyenne Village will hold its annual Shrimp Boil virtually Oct. 23. For $80 per person you’ll get boiled shrimp, sausage, potatoes, corn and s’mores to make for dessert. Dinners will be prepared by Patrick Dahms, executive chef at Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Order deadline is Oct. 20. Pick up meals Oct. 23 at the resort. There will be jazz music and a program on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. To buy tickets, visit cheyennevillage.org/shrimp-boil.
Taco Sunday
On Sunday, National Taco Day, On The Border is offering a couple of specials. For two dollars each, grab a ground beef or chicken tinga (soft or crispy) taco or upgrade with four dollars for Southwest chicken or brisket tacos. Valid for dine-in only.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.