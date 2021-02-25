A Grazing Life — Colorado Farm Dinners and Events will kick off the season with a brunch June 27. This year, owner Mike Preisler has added Mario Vasquez as the executive chef.
“We are honored and excited that chef Mario is joining our family,” Preisler said. “Mario was there five years ago to execute our very first dinner and we put him through the ringer. He has been a believer in our mission from the start. His passion for true farm-to-table dining and local cuisine is inspiring for us all.”
I can attest to how Vasquez creates amazing food. I was at that first dinner, and it was one of the best farm dinners I’ve ever attended.
Preisler is keeping the tradition of having guest chefs join the team for different dinners throughout the season. That’s part of the fun of the events, seeing the area’s best chefs showcase their talents. Vasquez and his team will be the featured chef at many events, and he will be at all the dinners to assist when there is a featured chef.
There’s a full schedule of dinners and brunches from which to choose. Tickets go on sale March 15 and sell out quickly. The events are held at the Frost Farm, 17825 Hanover Road, Fountain. For $150 per person, you get a five-course dinner, bottomless craft cocktails, craft beer, and local wines, ranch tours, cattle roping, bonfire, s’mores, live music and dancing. Visit agrazinglife.
Fun dining
Find the best looking and most inviting outside dining option at The Old Depot, 10 S. Sierra Madre Street.
There are half a dozen bubblelike, clear geodesic domes outfitted with twinkle lights and heaters on the front patio for cozy dining. And they are popular. Request one when making reservations for dining at Brakeman’s Burgers and Track 10 Urban Kitchen. These eateries are designed for table service and have employees designated to accommodate guests in the domes.
If you opt for dining at The Sandwich Depot, that eatery is a serve yourself operation for dine-in or takeout.
Hours at the burger place are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays. Details: 375-8769, brakemansburgers.com.
Hours for Track 10 are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 400-6951, track10urban kitchen.com.
Door busters
Enjoy Thursday night half-price specials at Carlos’ Bistro, 1025 S. 21st St. Think stone crab claws, Cristal & Dom Perignon Champagne, caviar and abalone.
“I will have half-price stone crab claws on Thursdays during their season,” he said. “And other surprise specials. American Wagyu Ribeye Cap is $100 off on Thursdays, too.”
Follow his FaceBook page for his pop-up Thursday specials like the above-mentioned Champagne, caviar and abalone, which appeared for one late January evening. Hours are 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Details: 471-2905, facebook.com/Carlos.Bistro.
Reel in fi
sh and chips
On the Hook Fish and Chips Food Truck has started making pop-up visits to the Springs. And when the word goes out that they will be in town, the line starts to form.
Why? According to a recent text, “We have absolute the best wild Alaskan cod fish & chips in the Mountain West.”
Lauren Prior, customer service representative, said, “Our company is based out of Laramie, Wyo., and we have nine different trucks that go across 10 states .”
Typically, they show up in Colorado Springs on Wednesdays and park at the Walgreens at 6820 Centennial Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit onthehookfishandchips.com.
Asian celebration
Metropolitan State University of Denver, Pikes Peak Library District, Pikes Peak Diversity Council and Golden Lotus Foundation offer a virtual food-themed Haiku Contest to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Ox for ages 10 and older. But hurry. Entries are due Sunday.
Haiku is a traditional form of Japanese poetry written in the present tense and expresses a single feeling or impression, or has a seasonal reference. Poem entries must have a food-related theme to convey a message. Local chefs will select the winning poem. Winners will be announced March 17. Three $20 gift cards will be mailed to the winners. Visit tinyurl.com/2ukm99qr.
