MacKenzie’s Chop House, 128 S. Tejon St., has a new executive chef. Sam Schoonyoung took the position July 1, following the departure of longtime executive chef, Pete Moreno. Moreno is heading up the kitchen at Prime 25.
MacKenzie’s is well known for outstanding steaks, chops and seafood. The $12 Blue Plate daily lunch specials are popular, especially the chicken- fried-chicken on Wednesdays. You get a large, buttermilk-battered, juicy chicken breast, fried to perfect crispness and served on a pile of mashed potatoes topped with delicious country gravy, with green beans on the side.
Dinner options include a weekly rotation of the Fresh Sheet, which changes every Thursday offering special appetizers, entrees and spirit selections. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for lunch and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 to 8 p.m. Sundays for dinner. Happy hour is 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 5 to 8 p.m. Sundays. Details: 635-3536, mackenzieschophouse.com.
Changing moods
JT Curry, executive chef at Mood Tapas Bar, 218 N. Tejon St., served an impressive, five-course wine pairing dinner on Halloween. What he calls a five-course menu is really eight small servings. Between the five rotations he slips in another equally delicious dish stunningly plated. Keep an eye out for these special dinners, which he intends to do regularly. Details: 422-9712, moodtapasbar.com.
New menu options
Eric Stewart, owner of Boz Marketplace and Café, 207 W. Rockrimmon Blvd., has transitioned from serving weekly barbecued specials hot off the grill to making hot sandwiches off a panini press.
“The Cubano was a huge hit,” Stewart said in his weekly newsletter. “It’s an awesome sandwich. It easily moved into second place as my favorite sandwich of all time.”
Other paninis offered on last week’s menu included the spicy Italian and the grilled chicken pesto. Weekly paninis cost $7.50. There are breakfast paninis too. Also making occasional appearances on the menus is Boz Chili ($6) and overstuffed calzones ($15).
To be sure you get what you want, order the day before. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 344-8174, bozcatering.com.
Fried turkeys
Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen is taking orders for Thanksgiving deep-fried Cajun turkeys. For $79, you get a 12- to 15-pound Butterball turkey infused with Tony Chacherie’s garlic butter seasoning served with Cajun country turkey gravy. Family-size sides available to order include Louisiana gumbo, crawfish etouffee’ and shrimp Creole. Holiday pies include bourbon chocolate chip, sweet potato, and pumpkin. The sooner you order, the closer to Thanksgiving Day you can pick up your bird. Call 964-0234.
Bagel party
Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering sweet bagels through Dec. 24 or until sold out.
• Churro is a doughnut, sliced and smeared with sweet cream cheese buttercream frosting and topped with cinnamon sugar.
• Chocolate Birthday Cake is also a doughnut, sliced and smeared with chocolate buttercream frosting, glazed with chocolate frosting and topped with confetti sprinkles.
They are $2.29 each or $7.99 for the Party Pack, four of the bagels in any flavor combination.
Thanksgiving plans
Several restaurants will offer limited seating on turkey day or takeout options for the feast. Here are a few to consider:
• The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, has limited dine-in seating 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Takeout available noon to 4 p.m. For $49 per person, you get a four-course meal with all the fixings. Kids 13 and under are $26 each. Dine-in and to-go orders require reservations at 598-8667.
• Marigold’s Café and Bakery, 4605 Centennial Blvd., accepting takeout orders for holiday meals through Nov. 20. Ready-to-cook menus include 5-pound prime rib with prepared mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and garden salad for $169 (feeds four to eight); 10-pound prime rib with same prepared sides as above for $249.99 (feeds 10 to 14); and 14-pound turkey, with prepared stuffing, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables garden salad, gravy and cranberry sauce for $179.99 (feeds 10 to 14). Whole cake $45 or five assorted cake slices $30. Curbside pickup or delivery available. Details: 599-4776, marigoldcolorado springs.com.
• Boz Catering Kitchen, 6628 Delmonico Drive, offers carryout Nov. 23 to Dec. 1. Open on Thanksgiving Day for pickup. Place orders 48 hours in advance. Select a roasted 13- to 15-pound turkey for $138.10, turkey roulade for $60.70 or heat-and-serve prepared turkey meal for $149.99. There’s an extensive menu of sides available. Details: 599-8109, bozcatering.com.
• Viewhouse, 7114 Campus Drive, offers Thanksgiving Feast To-Go for curbside pickup Nov. 23 to 26. Meals feed four to six and come with four sides. Choices include roasted turkey or spiral ham ($95 each) and prime rib ($130). Details: 394-4137, bit.ly/ 2IafSQ5.
