White Pie Pizzeria, 330 S. Nevada Ave., offers an amazing brunch menu 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Happy hour is 10 a.m. to noon. A few things not to miss on the weekend spread are the avocado toast, Good Morning Paulie pizza,and bloody marys.
The avocado toast is outstanding, with a pile of avocado and ribbon slices of carrots on a delicious thick slice of toast. The star of the dish is the poached egg. It was perfectly cooked so the yolk was custardy rather than runny, which made for a beautiful presentation. The pizza is unusual in a good way. There are dots of mashed potatoes across the pie. When the flavor of the spuds is joined with the other toppings of house fennel sausage, candied walnuts and a sunny egg, it’s a party for the tastebuds.
Don’t miss the delicious bloody marys, if only for the garnish. The tomato juice mixer is not dumbed down and full of spicy flavor. That garnish is a meal in itself, with ribs of celery jammed in the side of a Mason jar and topped with a toothpick of bacon squares, olives, mozzarella balls and pepperoni slices and a spear of dill pickle. Details: 755-4144, whitepie.com/colorado-springs.
Dinners are back
ALMAGRE Venue + Bar, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, debuted a series of Sunset Suppers in July 2019 with award-winning chef, Supansa Banker. Now dubbed the Colorado Dinner, Banker will return to cook for the season’s first dinner event 6 p.m., June 21. For $95 you get five-courses paired with wine or cocktails. More monthly dinners with guest chefs are planned. Visit almagrecollective.com/shop.
Chocolate: It’s what’s for dinner
Get your golden ticket to Brother Luck’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory dinner at The Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St., 6 p.m. June 26. Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, Lucky Dumpling and The Studio, will repeat his take on Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory story with a menu featuring all things chocolate. It’s a theme dinner similar to one he did in 2015 to a sold-out crowd. For $165, you get a five-course meal paired with drinks. Think quail lollipops with Valhrona chocolate barbecue, cocoa and chile crusted filet mignon, and scallops and white chocolate bubbles to name a few of the offerings. Limited seating. The dinner benefits Early Connections Learning Centers. RSVP to aarndt@earlyconnections.org.
Drink tours
Want to get to know where the best watering hole can be found? Got a hunkering for Colorado craft beer? Here are a couple of fun tours to get you in the summer sipping mood, presented by Rocky Mountain Tours. They make for a great date night. All excursions are by foot. Cost is $74.99 per tour.
Visit rockymountainfoodtours.com.
• The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour is offered 3:30 to 6 p.m. Fridays. You will visit four popular downtown bars where the bartenders will demonstrate how to make a cocktail. Then enjoy the libations with a savory appetizer at each spot. You’ll hear of the scandalous history of prohibition in the Wild West.
• The Craft Brewery Tour is offered noon to 3 p.m. Sundays. On the excursion you’ll sample 14 to 16 craft beers and get a full pint of your brew at the end of the tour.
Wild and crazy
Get in touch with your inner party animal at Tails & Tunes at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 24, July 29, Aug. 26 and Sept. 3. Cost is $55 for age 21 and up.
Local musicians will set the mood throughout the zoo. Dinner available for purchase and your entry includes two drink tickets. Cash bars also available. Visit cmzoo.org for tickets.
