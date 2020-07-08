History fans will once again be able to graze upon local lore at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.
The free downtown institution, 215 S. Tejon St., will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday. Guests are encouraged to make an online reservation at cspm.org for three time slots: 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Fifty visitors will be allowed at one time, with 20 tickets available for walk-ins during each time block, given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The museum will adhere to local and state health guidelines. Face coverings will be required, as well as temperature checks and safety questions upon arrival.
Guests will also be asked to provide information for contact tracing.
Exhibits at the museum include “Evidence: Finding the Facts about General William Jackson Palmer, “Una Familia Grande: The Conejos Neighborhood Project” and “The Story of Us: The Pikes Peak Region from A-Z.”
A look at Colorado Springs during the 1918 flu pandemic through Gazette front pages, other historic documents
Last month, El Paso County commissioners approved a variance allowing the museum to reopen with limitations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Some museums are up and running, while others are on hold waiting for the county’s approval.
Those open include Miramont Castle, Rock Ledge Ranch, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, Western Museum of Mining and Industry, Ghost Town Museum, Manitou Cliff Dwellings and Space Foundation Discovery Center.
Contact the writer: 636-0270