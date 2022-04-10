As Etta James would say, at last.
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will return to its first full season after two years of canceled concerts and musician contract negotiations amid the pandemic. The 2022-2023 season will be a particularly poignant year of performances, as it is music director and conductor Josep Caballé-Domenech’s final season with the symphony. After a dozen years, the maestro will move on.
“This season is about honoring him and the legacy he’s developed, and setting the philharmonic up for future success,” said philharmonic president and CEO Nathan Newbrough. “He’s certainly had a tremendous influence on the artistic development of the philharmonic.”
Many of the season’s offerings have been on Caballé-Domenech’s to-do list for a while, including Wagner’s “The Ring Without Words,” which takes place next April. The “Ring” cycle features four operas composed as a set and takes about 15 hours to perform. The philharmonic will condense the music from those operas into one hour.
The season’s other highlights include Edward Elgar’s “”Enigma Variations,” Richard Strauss’ “Don Quixote” and Mahler’s “Ninth Symphony” in the El Pomar Foundation Masterworks series; the Oscar-winning score of the Marvel movie “Black Panther,” and music by John Williams, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Elton John in the Philharmonic Pops series; and mezzo-soprano Eva Vogel in Mahler’s “Kindertotenlieder” in the Al and Leigh Buettner Signature Series.
Concerts are held at Pikes Peak Center and Ent Center for the Arts. Subscriptions start at $78 and are on sale now. Subscribers receive discounts on holiday concerts, the ability to purchase tickets before the general public, free ticket exchanges for other concerts and more. Call 575-9632 or go online to csphilharmonic.org.
2022-2023 season
El Pomar Foundation Masterworks
• Oct. 1-2: “Elgar’s Enigma”
• Oct. 29-30: “Prokofiev and Shostakovich”
• Jan. 28-29: “Don Quixote”
• March 4-5: “Dvorák 8”
• April 1-2: Brahms and Beethoven
• April 29-30, 2023: “The Ring Without Words”
• May 20-21, 2023: “Mahler 9”
Al and Leigh Buettner Signature Series
• Oct. 8-9: “Mozart and Schoenberg”
• Jan. 21-22: “Tango Piazzolla!”
• April 22-23, 2023: “Beethoven and Mahler”
Philharmonic Pops
• Oct. 21-22: “Rocket Man: The Music of Elton John”
• Nov. 11-12: “Celtic Spirit”
• Feb. 10-11: “Some Enchanted Evening”
• March 10-11: “John Williams: Beyond Imagination”
• April 14-15, 2023: “’Black Panther’ in Concert”
• May 12-13, 2023: “Mariachi Los Camperos”
Holiday performances
• Nov. 25-27: “The Nutcracker”
• Dec. 18: “Christmas Symphony”
• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve