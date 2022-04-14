Grab your bullwhip, beat-up fedora and satchel for an upcoming night at the symphony.
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will once again offer a live cinema event, where the orchestra performs the soundtrack to a film as it’s screened above and behind the musicians. Audiences will journey alongside archaeologist Indiana Jones in the 1981 Steven Spielberg film “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
In the movie set in 1936, Jones must tangle with Nazis as he races to beat a rival archaeologist to recover the long-lost Ark of the Covenant, an artifact said to make an army unbeatable.
Philharmonic Music Director Josep Caballé-Domenech will conduct two performances of the John Williams musical score Friday and Saturday at Pikes Peak Center.
It’s one thing to watch a film that’s familiar to many of us. We know its lines and music, but to have that score performed live is an altogether different animal.
7 weekend things to do around Colorado Springs and beyond: Earth Day, pow wow, Sand Dunes free day, Easter egg hunts and more
“You can’t have this kind of experience in a movie theater,” said Philharmonic President and CEO Nathan Newbrough. “When the film was produced by an orchestra in Hollywood, they probably played the same passage 20 times to get it right. In this moment, it has to be sudden and responsive.”
One thing to listen for in Williams’ soundtrack: leitmotifs, a recurring musical phrase associated with a character, idea or situation. Williams likes to use a leitmotif for different characters in the films he scores, including Jones in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” films.
“From film to film, the character of the music will change,” Newbrough said. “If you’re watching ‘Jaws’ or ‘War Horse’ or ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,’ the music in those films is very different. But an essential characteristic of Williams’ music is it is all at once complex and personal, but also very relatable.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270