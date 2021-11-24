“Christmas Scheming…or…Sittin’ on the Dock of the eBay" opens Friday at Iron Springs Chateau and runs through Dec. 23. Set on Christmas Eve at The North Pole-Santa’s Workshop in Cascade, two elves are distraught to find the toy warehouse running on empty. And they're suspicious of two of their fellow elves, who are acting oddly. But this is a melodrama, which means happy endings for all. The 40-minute show is followed by an olio, with song, dance and jokes.