The Colorado Springs Philharmonic has canceled its two Celtic Spirit performances for Friday and Saturday.
"At this time of concern over coronavirus, it's important that we give you as much ticket flexibility and assurance as possible," the orchestra's CEO, Nathan Newbrough, said in a letter to fans.
The Philharmonic is offering exchanges for other performances scheduled through Dec. 31. The nonprofit is also encouraging patrons to donate unused tickets — "a great way to support great music and receive a tax deduction," read the announcement.