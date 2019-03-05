The Colorado Springs Philharmonic has announced its upcoming season, and it's a biggie.
World-renowned violinist Izthak Perlman will return Pikes Peak Center to perform with the orchestra as part of its 2019-20 season.
"He's a good friend to the Philharmonic and we're thrilled to have him back," said Nathan Newbrough, Philharmonic president.
The Israeli-American violinist last performed with the Philharmonic in March 2012. During his Feb. 27, 2020 visit he will perform Beethoven's Violin Concerto. It will be the sole Beethoven performance by the Philharmonic during the 2019-20 season. The 250th anniversary of Beethoven's 1770 birth is in 2020, and the German composer will be featured prominently in the following year's Philharmonic season, Newbrough said.
"There's a reason Perlman connects so thoroughly with musicians and audiences around the world. He's at the top of his craft, and he's someone who's dedicated his life to bringing people together through music."
