There will be a whole lot of shucking going at Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St., as they pay homage to bivalves for March Oyster Month. And while you dive into the many ways of enjoying the shellfish, you’ll be supporting a good cause. Ten cents from every Emersum oyster shucked in March will go to First Descents Colorado, which provides life-changing outdoor adventures for young adults (ages 18 — 39) impacted by cancer and other serious health conditions. Here’s a look at the month of oyster shindigs:
Bubbles and oysters, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., March 27 — For $55 you get sparkling wine and three oyster stations — raw, fried, and cooked. Partygoers can sip and slurp as much as their hearts desire as they listen to beats from a live DJ. Visit tinyurl.com/bdhzs39e for tickets.
Dozen Dozens — for every dozen oysters eaten, guests will be entered to win a free dozen oysters each month for a year, April 2022 to March 2023. One winner will be selected.
Shucker’s Dozen — for every dozen oysters ordered in March, get 13 oysters.
Slurp Champion Punch Card — any guests who eats five half dozen orders will get a sixth dozen on the house.
National Oyster on the Half Shell Day — March 31, end this monthlong celebration with $2 Emersum oysters all day and night.
Party bus and farm dinners update
Local Motive Party Bus, which offers bar crawls, brewery tours and brunches has a new owner: Eric Marton who purchased the business from the bus creator, Lacie Preisler in January.
“He’s a wonderful events professional,” Preisler said. “He’s keeping the Local Motive traditions with the exact same model but growing it.”
Marton has many years of marketing experience.
“I was a creative marketing executive for Fox Kids, Disney – ABC Networks, and Anschutz for 20 years,” he said via email. “We will be relaunching Local Motive Events on April 1st with a new website, logos, plans, and events. It’s going to be super fun. We are looking to really connect with and support the community, events like Happy Networking Hours, Local Artist Showcases, and of course, more Party Bus craziness and local events.”
Prior to the relaunch in April, there are March crawls to enjoy now. Visit: localmotiveevents.com
Related to Local Motive Party Bus, Lacie’s husband, Mike Preisler, owner of A Grazing Life Colorado Farm Dinners is pausing the events for this summer. He is offering instead a monthly newsletter with the goal, “To continue our mission of connecting you to local farmers and ranchers and other great local treasures,” he said in his March newsletter. Email mike@agrazinglife.com to get on the mailing list.
In Preisler’s March communication he did shoutouts for Sangre’s Best Beef, gave options for wining a free Music Meadows Ranch House getaway, and promoted the Chef’s Dinner series at Gray Wolf Resort’s Pioneer Ghost Kitchen, 2631 County Road 86, Cripple Creek.
The monthly dinners are prepared by Nathan Dirnberger, chef and co-owner of the resort who will have rotating local guest chefs to assist him. The first dinner is 5:30 p.m., March 19 with guest chef Bill Thompson, from the El Paso Club. For $150 you’ll get dishes prepared with ingredients from seven Colorado farms or ranches. Visit tinyurl.com/4j6ykpdn for full menu and tickets.
New vegan diner
Cody Rilo and Tyler Schiedel, co-owners of Burrowing Owl, 1791 S. Eight St., have purchased the iconic Mildred’s Café, 4645 Fountain Ave., Cascade and are transforming the ’50s-style diner into Fern’s Diner + Drinkery vegan eatery, serving a menu of breakfast skillets, pancakes, burgers, meatloaf sandwiches, fried chick’n — and the canned beer, craft cocktails and boxed wine like they have at the Owl. The plan is to open this spring. Visit tinyurl.com/bdfss4s6 to track progress.
