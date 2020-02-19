Blandine Mazéran, owner of The French Kitchen Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., has a special guest chef teaching classes through April 6.
“This is a onetime opportunity,” she said at the start of a cooking demonstration this month, where Shane Lyons wowed the packed classroom.
Lyons, a Colorado Springs native, was named one of Zagat’s 30 Best Chefs under 30 in New York City. He was the first “celebrity chef” in the Springs, appearing as a child actor as a cast member of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show “All That” and as an adult contestant on Season 4 of “The Next Food Network Star.” He earned his culinary degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y.
Many will remember Lyons, who was a chef at the former Blue Star and Nosh restaurants in 2010. He’s spent the past decade in New York, honing his skills with chefs such as Daniel Boulud at Café Boulud and David Chang at Momofuku Noodle Bar. A few years ago, Lyons opened his own fine-casual public house, Distilled New York. His latest venture is working as a chef consultant, which has brought him back to his roots. Visit tinyurl.com/w2bodza for a Gazette profile of 21-year-old Lyons in 2010.
His classes at the French Kitchen include private interactive dinners and boot camps — two-hour coaching sessions with a customized menu. Cost is $299.
The Cooking 101 classes, which vary in price, include Call me Mamma (mother sauces), On a Razor’s Edge (knife skills), Becoming the Burger King (or Queen!), Bunch of Brunch, The Whole Bird, Consider the Onion, Easter Holidays on Spice, Thank God it’s Fry-Day, Vegan-days and Improv helps you Improve.
Fine Dining 101 is a series of three-hour, hands-on lessons that are not recommended for beginning cooks. The classes, which cost $129 each, include Canape, First Courses, Main Courses, Desserts.
To get more information, call 528-6295 or go online to tfkcc.com.
Jamaican flavors
Tamara Nisbeth, owner of Reggae Pot Xpress, 1117 S. Chelton Road, is on the move with her 5-year-old eatery. She is taking her island flavors to the former Chef Sugar’s Bakery and Confections space at 6942 N. Academy Blvd. Nisbeth is a native of Montego Bay, where she earned a culinary degree. After immigrating in 2008, she worked at restaurants in West Palm Beach, Fla. In Colorado Springs, she’s cooked for Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and The Broadmoor. She plans to open her new place in April, pending inspections. The menu will remain largely the same with some dishes added. Details: 574-2315, reggaepotxpress.com.
Cerveza with that relleno
La Carreta has secured a liquor license for its second location at 6840 N. Academy Blvd. The eatery has a full bar where you can order a variety of drinks, including a popular cocktail known as a Coronarita. It’s a margarita with a bottle of beer slipped upside down in the drink. Details: 592-1391, lacarretacoloradosprings.com.
