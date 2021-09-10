If you go

What: "Organ Spectacular VI," by Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, with organists Roderick Gorby, Simon Jacobs, Eric Wicks and Joseph Galema; violinist Elisa Wicks; and music director Thomas Wilson

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.

Price: $30, $25 seniors 65 and older and military, $10 18 and younger; 633-3649, chamberorchestraofthesprings.org