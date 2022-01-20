For a big Beethoven bash, an obvious party track comes to mind.
But co-hosts Colorado Springs Chorale and Chamber Orchestra of the Springs wanted to surprise their guests.
“Generally when you’re doing a Beethoven piece, you do the ninth symphony because it’s so incredibly popular,” Thomas Wilson, the orchestra’s music director, said.
You don’t typically do “Missa Solemnis, Op. 123,” a lesser-known piece considered to be among the legendary composer’s most challenging to learn and perform.
It’s also one of his personal favorites.
“Beethoven considered this his greatest work,” Deborah Teske, the choir’s director, said. “In his own mind, it was kind of his crowning achievement.”
As Teske pointed out, Beethoven never got to hear it performed live, as he had lost his hearing by the time “Missa Solemins, Op. 123” hit the stage.
So it’s fitting for this occasion. In honor of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, the local orchestra and choir decided to team up to perform “Missa Solemnis, Op. 123,” a solemn mass completed in 1823.
This Sunday’s “A Celebration of Beethoven” concert at First United Methodist Church is a bit late to the party, as the 250th anniversary was in Dec. 2020 and was celebrated around the world.
The Colorado Springs concert’s original date in Nov. 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The celebration is back on, even if it might be closer to the 251st anniversary.
Wilson said he was determined to follow through on saluting the “rock star that changed everything.”
The concert’s delay allowed Wilson more time to study and appreciate “Missa Solemnis, Op. 123,” which he calls “a monstrous score.”
One clue into its difficulty is that Beethoven set out to finish the piece in six months.
It took him five years.
The concert, featuring 130 performers and lasting an hour and 20 minutes, is especially taxing for the vocalists in the Colorado Springs Chorale.
Teske called the task “a new mountain to climb for me.”
In 2020, she started out teaching the piece to singers in socially distanced groups and on Zoom. More than a year later, they’re poised to come together again.
“Missa Solemnis, Op. 123” is inspired by Beethoven’s intense struggle with his faith.
Teske says you can hear that struggle. And you can hear the “massive scope of emotion.”
After a long wait for this celebration concert, Teske says those sounds might be here right on time.
“It would’ve had power and impact then,” she said. “I think it’s going to have even more of that as we’re working so hard to emerge from this pandemic. It’s gonna have all that much more impact.”