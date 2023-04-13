Inspiration can come from anywhere.

For Martile Rowland, it hit as she flipped through channels on the TV and landed on a wrestling match.

“I’d never watched wrestling before. It was very operatic and dramatic,” said the founder and artistic director of Opera Theatre of the Rockies. “I thought it fit with operatic performance fairly well.”

She didn’t necessarily envision local opera singers flinging themselves off ropes or putting each other in headlocks, but instead using their voices to battle it out.

“We have a whole slew of fabulous mezzos around the area,” Rowland said. “It’d be fun to get something together where singers are in their own sort of vocal wrestling match.”

“Mezzomania,” featuring Sarah Barber, Stephanie Brink, Jennifer DeDominici and Kira Dills-DeSurra, and pianist Dan Brink, is Thursday at Broadmoor Community Church.

By mezzos, Rowland means mezzo sopranos. Mezzo means half in Italian, so mezzo soprano means a lower voice than a soprano voice. In a regular choir, they would be the altos.

“There are more sopranos than there are any other voice type,” Rowland said. “The poor mezzo sometimes gets left out of the counting. In auditions for opera companies, out of 1,000 applications, half are sopranos. The other 50% is tenors, basses and mezzos. Sopranos have much more competition than other voices.”

The performance will feature 18 to 20 pieces, including arias from Bizet’s “Carmen” and Saint-Saens’ “Samson and Delilah,” Spanish folk songs and mezzo musical showtunes.

“We’ll try to add some little bits to make it humorous and to know they’re trying to outdo each other,” Rowland said. “We’re not trying to set them up against each other. They’re all equally wonderful, but you can see that all sopranos don’t sound alike and all mezzos don’t sound alike.”

Opera singers bear a heavy load. Their profession is, of course, dependent on their voice, but they also need to successfully present a character as they sing.

“Opera singers have to be more visual than in the past,” Rowland said. “They’re up on the big screen at the movie theater and on TV.”

And if you want to have a good time with an opera performer, make sure it’s a mezzo — they’re less neurotic than a soprano. As a former soprano, Rowland has the experience to back up her claim.

“The higher voices are more crazy — tenors and sopranos are the crazy people,” she said. “Mezzos and basses are more fun. The high voices feel like they have more pressure on them. Low voices don’t feel the same amount of stress so they can afford to be more congenial.”

