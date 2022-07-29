A little over a decade ago, opera star Valerie Nicolosi Niemerg was flowing through life.
She'd moved to Colorado Springs in 2009 after meeting her soon-to-be husband on Eharmony; they had a 3-month-old baby and plans for five kids altogether. And on top of that, she intended to keep singing her mezzo-soprano song in productions by Opera Theatre of the Rockies and other companies.
Enter breast cancer, stage right.
"My whole life was derailed," said Niemerg, who's also a voice teacher. "My dreams were derailed."
Among all the changes that then rained upon her life, including losing the ability to have more children, her husband being diagnosed with cancer six months later, and subsequently fostering and adopting a son, Niemerg began to write. She adhered to the adage to write what you know. And what did she know from the dressing room to the orchestra pit to the stage? The world of opera.
"Elly Uncomposed" is the result. In the self-published comedic novel, we meet Elly, a pianist who loves her cozy spot in the pit for a small university program in Wichita, Kan., where nobody can see her. She's got loads of talent, but doesn't want to take any risks. She likes her life exactly the way it is, never mind that an ex-boyfriend keeps telling her she needs to get out into the world.
But along comes a magical book that sends her hurtling back in time to 18h-century Spain, where she lands inside Mozart's famous opera "The Marriage of Figaro." Things aren't going well. Nobody is following the plot, and she needs them to stay on task if she's ever to escape and make it back to the present day.
"She learns how to survive in Spain, and how great it is to be a 21st-century woman," Niemerg said. "The message of the book is everything she needed to know she learned at the opera. She's constantly flashing back to her life in the opera world, and that will help her get through it."
It's funny, minus the bit of grimness at the end: "It's an opera. Someone's got to die," she said.
At the heart of her story also is this sage nugget: You don't ever truly get to write your own story, even though you might think you do. Niemerg wouldn't have written cancer into either her or her husband's narrative, but there it was. It did, however, leave her with a different perspective on life, one she tucked into her main character.
"She wanted to control her story and not go out and live her life," Niemerg said. "But it's better to go out and live your life instead of staying hidden. Don't try to write your story, live your story."
The book is available online at amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
Though the opera singer always loved to write, she didn't think it was within her capabilities. But singing? That always came easily and beautifully, and she loved it. After attending the prestigious Eastman School of Music post-high school, she spent the next 15 years performing in dozens of operas around the country, including "La traviata," "The Magic Flute," "Carmen," "Madama Butterfly" and numerous productions of "Le Nozze Di Figaro," or "The Marriage of Figaro."
"Opera is the Olympics of the arts," Niemerg said. "It’s almost monastic. A singer has to get this control to be able to fill a 3,000-seat auditorium without a microphone and over the orchestra for five hours and get up and do it again the next day."
Evangelizing for opera was her other intention behind the book. The art form is suffering in today's culture, she believes, due to a wrong impression held by many that it's an elitist pastime.
"A lot of people still think of it having horns and braids and you have to be rich," she said. "But major cities have small regional companies that make it as affordable as a movie."
And for those who think it's a dying art, operas are still being written today, and they're not always in a foreign language. Take, for example, "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs," the recent opera about Apple founder Steve Jobs, and "The Shining," an opera based on Stephen King's famous horror novel.
"Opera has the power to unite us," Niemerg said. "'Aida' is a love story. 'Madama Butterfly' is about a man using a woman for sex. 'Lakmé' is about culture clash. 'Marriage of Figaro' is about women’s rights. People think they can't relate to opera, but these subjects are timeless."