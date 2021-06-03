Project Angel Heart is offering the Brandon Foster Culinary Excellence Fellowship, which will provide two years of training and leadership for "new and emerging chefs from underrepresented communities in Colorado."
The fellowship is named in honor of Foster, who died last year after serving as executive chef at Project Angel Heart for four years.
Project Angel Heart's mission is to provide medically tailored meals to people living with life-threatening illnesses. The new fellowship will immerse one, or possibly two, recipients in a program that will include nutrition, kitchen management and food policy; public speaking and networking possibilities.
The fellowship targets, but is not limited to, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color), immigrant, refugee and LGBTQ chefs. The Fellow will receive a full-time professional chef position at Project Angel Heart. To learn more about the fellowship and apply, visit projectangelheart.org.