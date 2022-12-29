The ways to usher in the new year are endless.
A little festive bubbly in your glass, actual blown bubbles at a kids’ party, adult dance parties, comedy, black ties, no ties, irreverent original theater, fireworks on Pikes Peak — take your pick and make a memory as you bid farewell to 2022 and open your arms for a big welcome hug to 2023.
• WhirlyBall New Year’s Bash: Adults and kids can play WhirlyBall, which combines elements of basketball and jai alai with players riding in bumper car-like vehicles, plus lacrosse, hockey and basketball. Bowling, pop-up games and a buffet also are available, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, 3971 Palmer Park Blvd., $20-$30; whirlyball.eventbrite.com, whirlyball.com.
• Carlos Mencia: The longtime comedian, best known for his former Comedy Central sketch show “Mind of Mencia,” will perform at 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave. Showtimes are 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $35-$80; 694-9911, 3escomedy.com.
• New Year’s Eve with Colorado Springs Philharmonic: Conductor Thomas Wilson and the orchestra will perform the music of George Gershwin, “Auld Lang Syne” and more, with the help of pianist Aaron Diehl, who’s performed at venues around the world, including Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Village Vanguard and the Philharmonie de Paris. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $27-$62; pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com.
• New Year’s Eve Gala: The black tie gala features a five-course meal, music from The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra and vocalists Julie Bradley and Marcus Lovett, champagne and a balloon drop, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $295; 844-602-3343, broadmoor.com.
• “Holly Jolly Holy (Expletive)” Revival and New Year’s Eve Party: Springs Ensemble Theatre will reignite its original holiday show and follow it up with a party featuring karaoke, silent auction, food and Champagne toast, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $20-$40; 357-3080, springsensembletheatre.org.
• New Year’s Bash: The dance party features a DJ and Champagne toast, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Circle, $75; 844-602-3343, broadmoor.com.
• AdAmAn 100th anniversary fireworks celebration: 9 p.m. and midnight Saturday, top of Pikes Peak; adaman.org.
• New Year’s Eve Party with Steve Hirst and Al Goodwin: Hirst, from Manchester, England, has been described as a mix between Benny Hill and the movie “Snatch.” Goodwin has opened for Dave Chappelle, Kathleen Madigan and Jim Gaffigan. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, $18-$25; 10 p.m., $32-$42, includes bottle of Champagne, party favors and more, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd.; 591-0707, looneescc.com.
• New Year’s Eve Disco: 9 p.m. Saturday, Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15-$100; 424-7637, lulusdownstairs.com.
• A Collective Groove New Year: Collective Groove, a nine-piece funk and soul horn band, will play songs from the 1960s to modern day, including Bruno Mars, The Temptations, Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, Daft Punk, Michael Jackson and Prince, 9 p.m. Saturday, Stargazers Theatre & Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $80, must buy tickets in advance, includes Champagne toast and hors d’oeuvres; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
• The Big Bubble Circus: The kids show is a spectacle of circus stars, clown magic and giant bubbles, 11 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50; 465-6321, themat.org.
• Night of Magnificence: The night will feature DJs, live music, a dance floor, aerial dancers, magicians, belly and samba dancers, contortionists, casino tables, photo booths, food trucks and more, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, COS City Hub, 4304 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $55-$2,500; eventbrite.com.
• A Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Celebration: Dance to DJs while wearing Roaring ‘20s attire, 8 p.m. Saturday, Almagre Venue & Bar, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, $75, includes cocktail, hors d’oeuvres and Champagne toast; 888-0599, almagrevenue.com/newyearseve.
• New Year’s Eve on the Avenue: Old Colorado City Partnership is throwing a neighborhood party, with free salsa lessons at Jives Coffee Lounge; live Latin jazz by Nube Nueve at Jives; swing dance band The Moldy Figs at The Fifty-Niner; free photos on the flower truck; and a Champagne toast, 9 p.m. Saturday, 16 Colbrunn Court, free; 344-8537, shopoldcoloradocity.com/events.
• Top of the Town New Year’s Eve Black and White Gala: The evening will feature live music, VJ set, hat bar to customize a New Year’s Eve top hat, photo booth, “Contrast” exhibit opening by Diego Arnedo and more, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Lumen8 Rooftop Social, 402 S. Tejon St., $75; 822-2889, opentable.com/r/lumen8-colorado-springs.
• La Burla Bee’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: The evening’s theme and suggested attire is winter wonderland, with formal dress in white, silver and light blue colors. Two stages will offer pop-up burlesque-style performances, 8 p.m. Saturday, La Burla Bee, 110 N. Nevada Ave., $50, includes hors d’oeuvres and Champagne toast; 434-5737, laburlabee.com.
• New Year’s Eve Soirée at Studio 32 Discothèque: Downtown’s newest discotheque will offer a dance party, hors d’oeuvres and Champagne toast, 7 p.m. Saturday, 32 S. Tejon St., $20; 1-855-Discothèque.
