If you go

You have three chances to see South for Winter this weekend:

• 6 p.m. Thursday at Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs. Free. For more info, visit bootbarnhall.com.

• 7 p.m. Saturday at Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs. For tickets, $10, visit stargazerstheatre.com. Proceeds go to the charity, Everything for Sight.

• 1 p.m. Sunday at Rhapsody Bar, 121 W Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Free. For more info, visit rhapsodybar.wordpress.com.