A popular muralist received a financial boost this week.
Colorado Creative Industries announced Thursday it would award 32 Colorado artists and organizations $495,000 in Arts in Society Grants, including Peyton-based Native American artist and activist Gregg Deal. His 66-foot-tall mural "Take Back the Power" was installed last month in this year's "Art on the Streets" downtown exhibit.
Several other organizations will bring their projects to Colorado Springs.
Deal was awarded a grant to produce "The Punk Pan-Indian Romantic Comedy," a performance piece telling the story of modern Indigenous life, identity, social issues and futurism.
Boulder-based Motus Theater's "JustUs: Stories from the Frontlines of the Criminal Justice System," which will work within Boulder, Denver and Colorado Springs. The project will help formerly incarcerated people create autobiographical monologues exploring the issues of injustice, bias, violence and the threat of COVID-19 faced by incarcerated people.
Aurora-based No Credits Productions and Denver's Center for African American Health were awarded a grant for the podcast and discussion series "Destination Freedom Black Radio Explores Health Disparities" in Denver, Aurora and the Springs. The project will help people overcome health problems by sharing stories of how the pandemic has affected Black, brown, Asian and Indigenous communities.
Creative Industries, a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, promotes growth of the state’s creative sector.