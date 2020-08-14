Artist Gregg Deal of Peyton works on the 77-foot-tall mural “Take Back the Power” on the side of an office building at the corner of Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue on Monday in downtown Colorado Springs. The mural is part of the 22nd annual “Art on the Streets” exhibit. Deal was recently awarded an Arts in Society Grant from Colorado Creative Industries for a performance piece that tells the story of Indigenous life. Photo by Christian Murdock, The Gazette