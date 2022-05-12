The countdown is on for the 81st Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.
Actually, it has been on.
An April kickoff event marked 100 days until the Colorado Springs tradition that draws thousands of people over several days.
This weekend, you can hear the countdown with a kickoff benefit concert for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation at Boot Barn Hall.
The show on Friday marks about 60 days until the rodeo. It has another purpose. Proceeds from the concert will go to the foundation that supports members of the military and their family, a cause the rodeo has supported since 1946.
It’s a cause Jeffrey Alan believes in as well. His band, The Jeffrey Alan Band, will play the show along with the Sandy Wells Band.
Alan, an Air Force veteran who lives in Falcon, played the same gig in 2021.
“We want to get as much money raised for military families as we can,” he said. “That’s the most important thing for us.”
Of the five members of his country and rock band, which formed in 2009, four are veterans. The men bonded over military service and an early love of music.
Alan, who grew up in Las Animas, started performing at 13. He later went on to join the Air Force.
“I really felt like I could do a lot by serving my country,” he said. “It was what my heart wanted at the time.”
He served for 10 years and spent nearly half of that time overseas in South Korea.
After his time in the military ended in 1997, he started a job in IT. But his love of music didn’t stop.
That’s seen by his band’s strong following and busy schedule this summer, with stops as part of Viewhouse Eatery’s Country On the Courtyard series and during the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo on July 16.
“We’ve played there for a few years,” he said. “It’s a wonderful time for us and it’s a very big draw.”
It will likely be a bigger draw this year as the Colorado Springs-based rodeo will host the NFR Open for the National Rodeo Championship, adding to the competition level and, potentially, number of attendees.
Perhaps some of those attendees will be in the audience at Boot Barn Hall on Friday. Along with The Jeffrey Alan Band, the show features local musician Sandy Wells.
They will perform their own sets, and as the musicians and friends have done at previous shows, they will likely sing a few country duets. This gig together has a bigger motivation, Alan said, of raising money. But every show has a goal of raising people’s spirits.
“We want people to benefit musically or spiritually,” he said. “If we can help brighten their day or enhance their lives in some way, that’s why we do it.”