As Taylor Swift once said, “Tiny Desk is one of my favorite corners of the internet.”
There are so many jagged and awful corners of the internet, but NPR’s laidback concert series always feels like a reliably cozy place to click on. And that’s after 14 years with the same formula: Put a famous artist, or an up-and-comer, behind the office desk and have them play.
The underdog online phenomenon has drawn a huge following since NPR started the concerts on a whim in 2008.
A favorite corner of the internet got even better with the debut of the Tiny Desk Contest in 2015. Each year, NPR opens its ears to unsigned artists who create original videos in hopes of being chosen to perform behind that desk.
They get the chance to grace the same makeshift stage as former Tiny Desk performers such as The Lumineers, Adele, Yo-Yo Ma and Harry Styles. And to get their music in front of a lot of eyeballs, in a more unique way than something like “American Idol.”
Among thousands of entries, which you can peruse on the Tiny Desk website, this year’s pool includes dozens of Colorado acts. And at least two hopefuls based in Colorado Springs: Interrobang and Jeremy Facknitz.
Facknitz, who has worked as a singer-songwriter for the past 20 years, has been a fan of the concerts for years.
“I think people are attracted to the intimacy and authenticity of the music,” he said. “There isn’t the smoke and mirrors or lip-syncing you’ll find in typical music videos.”
He decided to enter the contest this year after three of his friends independently suggested he do so.
“So, I kind of had to,” he said. “Even if you don’t win, it’s a chance to be seen and heard by a wider audience.”
His submission is “quite organic,” he said. While Facknitz sang his song “Bijou Bridge,” his brother held up an iPhone and you can see a couple times where his thumb accidentally covers the lens.
This is sort of the spirit of Tiny Desk.
“It’s raw,” Facknitz said of the series. “I feel both the artist and listener appreciate that vulnerability.”
Local musician Kiera Lynn also decided this was the year to try out for the Tiny Desk Contest, which unlike shows like “American Idol,” isn’t as much of a popularity contest.
“They don’t discern based on the group’s popularity, but rather on musicianship, songwriting ability, charisma and overall performance technique,” she said.
Lynn submitted a video for her new local band, called Interrobang, which would likely get a smaller draw on YouTube without the connection to NPR.
The video has been featured on NPR’s website, which Lynn said “gives us a networking and exposure opportunity that we may not otherwise get.”
“A spot on Tiny Desk is highly sought after,” she said. “And I truly think that Interrobang’s music and vibe would find a perfect fit on the series.”
The winner, expected to be announced soon, will play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR in Washington, D.C., be interviewed on NPR’s “All Things Considered” and go on tour with NPR Music.
In the past, this has been career-making for acts like Tank and the Bangas.
But there’s a benefit to artists even if they don’t win. New listeners will discover them. And you never know where that could lead. Facknitz said he hopes the video helps him sell some tickets for upcoming shows, like one at Stargazers Theatre.
“I hope (the video) gets us in front of a few more eyes and ears,” said Facknitz. “And people see how good we are as a live band.”
There’s a benefit to us on the listening side, too. On NPR’s channel of Tiny Desk submissions, we get to discover new music we may never have stumbled upon.