It doesn’t take long for Scotty Devenish to let you in on a secret.

A few minutes into talking to the musician for the first time, he divulges that he is a “total bird nerd.”

Devenish’s bond with birds began as a kid and became one of those things everyone knows about him. When Devenish was moving away to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy, a friend gifted him a book about birds and signed it, “for the bird man of Massapequa,” referring to the area where they grew up in Long Island, N.Y.

The “bird man” nickname could still fly. Devenish recently spotted a Western tanager, a bird he once drew pictures of as a child, in his backyard in Colorado Springs and “totally freaked out.”

This is when Devenish jokes that he tends to tell strangers too much about himself.

“It’s the Irish in me,” he said. “I have the gift of gab.”

If you go For more info about Irish Scotty, visit facebook.com/irishscotty. Here's his lineup of St. Patrick's Day shows: • 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jack Quinn's, 21 S. Tejon St. • 6 p.m. Wednesday, McGinty's, 11115 W. U.S. 24, Divide • 2 p.m. Thursday, Jack Quinn's, 21 S. Tejon St. • 8 p.m. Thursday, Abby's Irish Pub, 9697 Prominent Point • 7 p.m. Friday, Great British Food Company, 5905 Corporate Drive • 6 p.m. Saturday, McGinty's, 11115 W. U.S. 24, Divide

That’s another thing everyone knows about Devenish. And why another nickname applies: “Irish Scotty.”

Devenish introduced the moniker for his solo musical act in 2020, after years of playing with Colorado-based Irish bands such as Big Paddy and the McDeviants.

There were two reasons for Devenish to go out on his own.

It was easier to find gigs as a solo act during the pandemic. And solo gigs were easier to schedule with Devenish’s full-time job as a pilot with United Airlines.

Irish Scotty, a culmination of Devenish’s lifelong connection to the traditional tunes of his family’s heritage, can usually be found playing at area pubs once or twice per month.

Luckily for lovers of Irish music, Devenish has something special planned for the week of St. Patrick’s Day.

Irish Scotty will play eight shows in a span of eight days, starting last Saturday and wrapping up this Saturday.

He’s calling the stretch of shows, happening at places such as Jack Quinn’s and Abby’s Irish Pub, “Holy Week.” It’s a serious name for what Devenish calls “a fun way to celebrate our Irish heritage.”

He’s never before played this many shows to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, which falls on Thursday and welcomes days of festivities around town.

After figuring out he could take these dates off work, Devenish put the word out to pubs in the area. They all wanted to book Irish Scotty.

“This is a lot,” he said. “I hope I still have a voice after that.”

Irish Scotty’s show is a good fit for the holiday started in honor of Saint Patrick, one of Ireland’s patron saints, that has become a widely recognized excuse for green-adorned revelry.

Devenish knows the true traditions, passed down from many people proud to be Irish. He grew up with a house full of Irish music, often heard on the radio after church on Sunday. He soon learned all the words to the sing-along songs and how to play them on a variety of musical tools. The tin whistle came first. Then the flute, his choice instrument in elementary school. He added the guitar, harmonica and bodhran, an Irish frame drum.

And the songs. Devenish guesses he knows about 200 Irish tunes, many of which his family has been singing for as long as they’ve been making that same Irish soda bread. The recipe is from the 1800s.

For his shows, Devenish is inspired by his visits to Ireland, where his grandparents were born and where many family members live.

Even though he pulls from the same repertoire of songs, Devenish says “it’s never the same set twice.” He often includes favorites such as “Kiss Me, I’m Irish,” by Gaelic Storm and “Danny Boy.”

Through the years, Devenish, 47, has thought about playing different types of music. But no other genre feels quite like home.

“I think it’s because it’s in my blood,” he said. “I feel it more personally. It’s in my soul. It connects me to my past and to my family.”

He has already started sharing the music with his family. One of his two sons is learning the piano and joined Devenish at a recent show.

Devenish looks forward to sharing the tunes with others over the upcoming days of green beer and cheer.

“It’s fun to celebrate because the Irish are a fun lot,” Devenish said. “Everybody’s Irish on St. Pat’s.”