As the joke goes: “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?”
And the punchline? “Practice.”
Kevin McChesney, founder of the handbell ensemble Pikes Peak Ringers, can now add performing at New York City’s famous concert venue to his resume. On Sunday, the longtime composer and arranger of handbell music conducted a group of almost 300 English handbell ringers from around the country. They were the 30-minute opening act before Handel’s “Messiah,” by Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Distinguished Concerts Singers International.
“It’s the biggest night Carnegie has,” McChesney said.
The Sunday night performance capped off several days of NYC handbell-related events for the musician, including a Friday night performance at Radio City Music Hall and a Saturday gathering for any and all ringers to meet in Central Park and play Christmas carols.
McChesney has made a full-time career out of the instrument, after graduating from University of Colorado with a bachelor’s in music composition and theory. He began composing in 1987, and now has more than 900 titles in print.
“It was lucky timing to get into it during a time when handbell choirs were growing, and very few people were writing,” he said.
After he founded the nonprofit PPR in 1991, the auditioned 16-person group went on to record with world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma. The track, “Dona Nobis Pacem,” was included on Ma’s 2009 album, “Songs of Joy and Peace,” and also on PPR’s sixth album, “Classics,” released in 2011.
PPR will perform in First Presbyterian’s annual “Christmas Joy” concert at Pikes Peak Center on Dec. 15.
McChesney loves the accessibility of handbells. Anybody can play them, whether they have classical training or not.
“The teacher in me said everybody can do this,” said McChesney. “Handbells are automatically in tune. You don’t have to know how to bow just right or whatever. I started to write for every level and teach every level.”
And while he admits the instrument doesn’t have the most hip reputation, that’s OK with him.
“I’ve always said handbell people are a little bit left of center. When I was growing up, if you were a nerd you were a leper. Nobody talked to you. Generations later, we’re smarter than we were. I’m an enthusiast. I like this because I like this. We talk about being handbell nerds. I’m really overjoyed by that. It redeems the whole word, and we are a little geeky, it’s certainly true. It’s a strange way to make music.”