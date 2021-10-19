Musician and arts advocate David Siegel is the new executive director for Ent Center for the Arts at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Siegel, currently chief executive officer of the Bee Vradenburg Foundation, which invests in and supports local arts organizations and artists, will start his new job in January. In the new role, he'll work with the Visual Performing Arts Department (VAPA), Theatreworks, the Galleries of Contemporary Art, and community arts organizations and partners that use the venue for performances and events.
"I’m thrilled. I’m a product of this arts community and I adore this arts community," Siegel said. "Through my work at Bee Vradenburg Foundation, I have seen the importance of the Ent Center, both to UCCS and the broader community, and I've also seen the incredibly high-quality of work that comes out of the Ent Center. I'm excited to help share that and build connections in the community."
Siegel, who grew up in the Springs, also earned a degree in violin performance from the Manhattan School of Music in New York City. He performs with the bands Mango fan Django, Grass it Up and the Jeremy Facknitz Band.
“We are thrilled to welcome David to the UCCS community, where he will use his extensive experience in the arts to support the students in our academic arts programs as well as our professional programs, and continue to position the Ent Center as a key asset for our community," said UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy.