One November day in 2011, there weren’t people waiting in line for pictures with Santa. George Whitesell wasn’t surprised. He doesn’t expect to get busy until after Thanksgiving.
So, sitting in his big red chair, Whitesell let his mind wander. As a blues and jazz musician since the age of 15, his mind wandered to a melody. And then some lyrics, borrowed from what he might say to a kid sitting on his lap: “What would you like for Christmas. little one?”
Whitesell’s song was done a few days later, which is pretty quick seeing as one of his songs took 17 years to finish.
“This whole song came about magically,” Whitesell, 74, says. “It was almost like a gift from Santa himself.”
Called “Santa’s Wish,” Whitesell drew on his years of Santa Claus gigs in different states to craft a tune from the jolly man’s perspective. He also happens to love Christmas music so much so that he never gets tired of listening to it.
“Music is my whole life, especially Christmas music,” he says. “It’s feel-good. It’s nostalgic. To be able to actually write a Christmas song meant a lot to me.”
When he got back home to Colorado Springs after his seasonal stint in Houston, he gathered some musician friends to record the song, in which he sings, “Don’t forget your whole life through, that when it’s Christmas time, please know that I’m wishing all your dreams come true.”
“I also got to thinking there needed to be a story behind the song,” Whitesell says.
So, he wrote a story that turned into an accompanying children’s book, also called “Santa’s Wish.” The book’s classic illustrations were done by Marshall Ramsey, a nationally recognized editorial cartoonist. The book comes with a CD of Whitesell narrating the book as well as a copy of his song.
For the past eight years, copies of “Santa’s Wish” have been available for sale in person at the mall in Houston. But, this year, Whitesell decided to take a year off and stay in Colorado Springs due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. It’s his first time in 23 years not playing Santa, a job that came naturally to him after years of driving a school bus for preschool-aged kids.
“He’s calm, easygoing, kind,” says his wife, Amy. “You know, he’s everything a kid would want in a grandfather.”
So Whitesell hopes to keep part of his tradition going by making “Santa’s Wish” available online.
“I can’t remember ever hearing a song from Santa’s perspective,” he said. “I think that’s what makes it different.”
For more info about “Santa’s Wish,” visit amusiccompanyinc.com.