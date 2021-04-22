In the middle of a recent hike, a really good song came through my headphones. I didn’t see anyone around me, so I let myself sing along out loud. This is something that’s usually reserved for the safety of my car or somewhere else that I can trust is void of human ears.
With the sun shining and that song playing, a feeling rushed over me that can best be described in the words of Taylor Swift: “I don’t know how it gets better than this.”
Yes, I’m quoting Taylor because it always seems like the appropriate thing to do and because she recently dropped her rereleased version of “Fearless,” the album that started it all.
Lately, it seems there’s a lot of stuff brightening my days. Hopefully yours, too. Here’s a big one: Local live music venues are reopening. After a year of live music deprivation, we have a whole summer of concerts and festivals to look forward to. Take it from me: It’s OK to be hesitant about this. But it’s also OK to look forward to stuff!
Actually, take it from Geoff Brent, who owns The Black Sheep and says he’s been “one of the more pessimistic people” throughout the past year. Following the venue’s first live show back — featuring the Tejon Street Corner Thieves — Brent feels optimistic as more people are vaccinated and as he juggles booking “a lot of awesome shows.”
“As strange as it seems for things to go back to normal, I see no reason why they wouldn’t,” Brent said.
“It feels unreal to me,” he added. “I definitely reached a point a few months ago where I had almost given up on this year as well.”
But as of now? Brighter days.
Brent has been glad to see festivals like Country Jam being announced instead of being postponed or canceled. Tours are also sticking to their schedules.
“It’s really all very overwhelming and joyous,” he said.
Cindy Hooton, of Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, feels similarly. They have a busy lineup of rescheduled concerts, which were canceled in 2020, and are booking shows for 2022.
“The current challenge is trying to figure out how the restrictions will be applied for those near future shows,” Hooton said. “Will we be at 150 attendees? Will we be at 200 attendees? Can we do one show per night, or must we do two shows a night for it to make sense businesswise for the artists and the venue?”
As of now, shows are at a capacity of 150 people compared to the regular capacity of 500. But Hooton and music lovers are just happy to be back.
At a recent show, she heard a patron say, “This is the most normal I have felt in a year.”
“We believe there is a huge pent-up demand for people to return to attending live music shows on a regular basis,” Hooton said.
At The Black Sheep and Stargazers, venue owners plan to stay cautious with COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and masks.
“We are so close to the finish line here and we have made it through thus far with no outbreaks or spreader events and I would prefer to keep it that way,” Brent said. “No need to rush.”
So, there might not be a rush. But there’s certainly lots of anticipation.
“I can’t tell you the amount of people who have just said, ‘I would kill to go to a show, any show’ lately,” Brent said. “There’s regret about the one time you didn’t go out because you were tired. Artists are ready to go. Agents are ready to go. People are working together and compromising to make things happen in ways I’ve never seen before.”
Here are some updates from other local venues:
• Lulu’s Downstairs is expected to partially reopen this month. While the downstairs area will remain closed, you’ll notice some changes to the venue’s upstairs area. Along with a previously renovated bar area and large patio, there’s a new indoor live music room to check out.
• After a painfully silent year, the Pikes Peak Center has made some concert announcements. We still haven’t heard much from the area’s largest venue, The Broadmoor World Arena.
• Sunshine Studios Live brought national act Tantric to town in early April and followed that up with some big bookings. Buckcherry will play an outdoor show there on June 6 and Smile Empty Soul will play on Aug. 7.