Toss off your cozy slippers and put on your cowboy boots.
Musician Cody Cozz and local band Exit West will put the country in Christmas at Boot Barn Hall on Friday night, performing country classics with a holiday twist.
“What the show for me is going to be about is to have a good time and kind of get everybody ready to be in a feel-good mood before the holidays,” Cozz said.
Cozz, a singer-songwriter originally from Pueblo, began working in Nashville as a full-time recording artist after landing a deal with Grindstone Records this year. Cozz was awarded the 2022 RMCMA Fan Army Award and was nominated for the 2022 Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards New Artist of the Year.
“Getting the opportunity to play these bigger shows here in Colorado and here in the region is something that is really awesome and just really big blessing,” he said. “Boot Barn Hall has been one of the places that single-handedly changed my career.”
He’s set to debut his newest song, as well as perform several Christmas songs, at Friday’s concert. Cozz said he’s excited to reach a younger crowd at the show, which is open to those 14 and older.
“This one, I feel like for me, is just really special because it’s my opportunity to kind of sing for a younger crowd,” he said.
Colorado Springs pastor Matt Heard is set to speak at the show’s intermission for a special telling of the Christmas story.
The doors open at 5 p.m. for a cocktail hour, and the performance will start at 7 p.m.
The events hall will also be hosting a holiday edition of Dueling Pianos on Thursday night, open to ages 10 and up, starting at 7 p.m.