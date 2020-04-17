Our collective creativity cannot be stifled.
The pandemic rages on, but that doesn’t mean people don’t want to continue learning piano, guitar, French horn and how to sing like Ella Fitzgerald. It only means we need to shift. We have a cliche to abide by, after all: The show must go on.
In this case, the show is local musicians and their music students. And their stage? Online platforms such as Zoom, Skype, FaceTime and Facebook Messenger.
Pre-COVID-19, French horn teacher and professional musician Lisa Smith had never given a private lesson online. She prized the human connection of studying together and the ability to play alongside her middle and high school students during a lesson.
Now, in these times of self-isolation, she’s experimenting with Zoom and figuring out how best to provide instruction.
“It’s not the ideal scenario, but it’s something that’s working for the time being,” Smith says. She’s also the band director at Lewis-Palmer Middle School in Monument, a member of Monument Hill Brass Quintet and a substitute for the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Chamber Orchestra of the Springs.
The French horn, being a wind instrument, is a tricky one to teach online, being as there are multiple ways for a student to miss a note other than pressing a finger down incorrectly. Smith isn’t able to play her horn at the same time as her student, due to lag time on the online platforms, and the ability to see how her students angle their horn or what they do with their tongue has decreased considerably. But for now, it will have to do.
“The progress is slower, but at least it provides opportunity for students to continue and connect,” Smith says.
Piano teacher Josh Janitell was busy giving lessons to more than 30 students out of Colorado Piano Warehouse before the virus forced him online. Now he’s doing them in whatever format is most comfortable for each student. He’s found one positive throughout the past few weeks — there’s more progress than usual because people have more practice time. Learning to play a instrument also provides the students with a healthy release, he says.
In Janitell’s so-called home classroom, he sits with a laptop next to him so students can see his fingers on the keyboard. He has the students position their laptop in the same way so he can also see what they’re doing. He has a microphone for the piano and a clip-on microphone that he wears like a broadcaster. It sends a higher-quality signal than using only a phone or tablet. If students thought transitioning to an online environment meant they might get away with flubs, they should probably reconsider.
“Students think they might be able to pull one over,” he says with a laugh, “but I’m still able to catch all those mistakes.”
While he hasn’t lost any of his younger students yet, he has lost some adults in these strange times. Some are uncomfortable moving to an online platform; others are maybe much like the rest of the world right now — prone to distraction by the news and unable to focus, he says.
For Janitell, maintaining the lessons is a blessing amid the chaos. One of his favorite parts of the day is receiving short random videos from students showing off their skills to their teacher.
“It’s not the same as in person, but seeing them online has been one of the best releases,” he says. “It’s kept me going. It’s kind of making me smile throughout the days right now.”
There’s one commonality we all have now, thanks to the pandemic, and that’s figuring out new ways to approach life and work. Guitar and bass player Steve Sukapdjo is getting creative with the music lessons he was giving at Graner Music until recently. Going online means he can’t write out tabs or manuscript paper, he says. He can write and email a photo, but he’s more focused now on technique and scales.
“It’s tough because I have to get into each kid’s head,” says Sukapdjo, who’s also in the acoustic duo Skye Radio.
“I have to go to their level of thinking and perception, and therefore have to take my head and go there to communicate on their level. It’s a little more of a struggle this time.”
That being said, there are the slivers of silver linings we’re perhaps all finding in this new normal. Sukapdjo no longer has to drive to teach, and he’s now able to set his own hours. Students are figuring out new ways to pay him, such as through Venmo, a mobile payment service, while older students are writing him checks. Either way is fine with him.
Another surprise bonus is the number of virtual students he’s suddenly getting from around the country.
“It’s taking off,” he says. “This is not what I had in mind, but I’ll do it if I have to.”
