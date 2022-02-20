The Colorado College Summer Music Festival is ready for prime time.
The long-running festival will be featured on an episode of the PBS documentary series “Now Hear This,” which follows host Scott Yoo as he travels the world delving into the secret lives and histories of our most important musicians and compositions.
The public is invited to a free screening of an early preview of the episode and Q&A session with Yoo at 5 p.m. Monday at CC’s Packard Hall. Reserve tickets by going online to coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival.
“It’s a major festival, but sometimes it feels like a hidden gem,” said CC Summer Music Festival conductor and festival artist Yoo, who’s also chief conductor for the Mexico City Philharmonic and one of today’s leading violinists.
The episode, “Copland: Dean of American Music,” focuses on acclaimed American composer Aaron Copland and his training, his attraction to American folk music, and the relationship between student and teacher. TV crews visited Colorado Springs during the final week of last summer’s Copland-heavy festival, and filmed at locations on the CC campus and throughout the Pikes Peak region, including Garden of the Gods and Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun.
“If Copland never existed, every soundtrack you hear to every movie would sound different,” Yoo said. “It’s just shocking when you hear Copland film music. You think you’re listening to another film composer, but it’s Copland. His DNA is in every composer that came after him.”
