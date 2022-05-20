We know when we know.
We hear one song and our day turns brighter. We hear another song and suddenly we’re sad or mad or a tad annoyed that this song is stuck in our heads. We know songs do something to us. But do we know what to do about it? Is there something to do about it?
Molly Lord, a Colorado Springs speaker and researcher, believes so.
“You know music resonates something deep within you,” she writes on her website, Tuned-In Productions. “Now discover what to do with it.”
Lord, 66, has studied the connection between music and the mind for nearly 20 years. Her interest in the subject started much earlier with a gift under the Christmas tree. After opening an album by The Beatles, the grade schooler remembers taking it to her room to play over and over.
“I asked myself, ‘Why am I doing this?’” she said. “I’ve always been fascinated by the impact of music.”
Another moment came in high school, when the naturally shy teenager was seeking a sense of self. She went to see the movie version of the musical “Funny Girl,” and first heard the song “Don’t Rain On My Parade.”
“There was something about that song that made me cry,” Lord said. “It was like, ‘Oh, you read my diary.’”
The song spoke to her. And for her. She found a new confidence when she thought of lyrics such as, “I’m gonna live and live now. Get what I want. I know how.”
In both situations and others that followed, one question stuck in Lord’s mind: “What really happens when music crawls inside our heads?”
She went on to work as a special education teacher, director of nonprofits and then a mediator with the Colorado Springs District Attorney’s Office.
After leaving her job at the attorney’s office, Lord decided to go full time with studying music via Tuned-In Productions, the company she founded in 2012.
Her website offers a glimpse into her findings as a “spirited educator, speaker, music and mind master.”
“I finally uncovered the answer to the secret of music: archetypes and frequency,” she writes. “That’s it.”
If that’s it, shouldn’t it sound simpler?
Much of Lord’s work entails teaching people what this means via workshops, speeches and seminars. After speaking to Lord for about an hour, I sensed there’s much more to learn at one of her events. But I think I got a bit of the gist. She says we all switch into different archetypes, or specific behavior patterns, depending on the day or challenge or occasion. As we fall into these patterns, they can change how we respond to daily interactions, relationships, work and life.
If we could control those patterns, we’d be in better shape to respond to the task at hand. Lord says we find that control in music. “Music is a game changer for shifting our state of mind,” she said. “Music just magically weaves its way into our spirit.”
She often suggests creating playlists to help them shift into different states of mind. Recently, she created a tool to help with that. She has created “The Music Pharmacy,” which is a series of curated playlists based on 11 emotions, from “Didn’t Get The Prize! Dang” to “I’m So Over You. (No. Really)” and “Power Up!”
Lord also suggests starting small. Let’s say you have a lot on your to-do list. You could identify one song that inspires you to get stuff done.
“Do you have a power song?” Lord says. “You should have one.”
Hers, still, is “Don’t Rain On My Parade.”