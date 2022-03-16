Let's say you've seen the list of nominees for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards but haven't actually seen any of the movies.

Oscar Movie Week is here to the rescue.

Ahead of the awards ceremony next Sunday, Cinemark theaters in Colorado Springs will show the 10 films up for the coveted prize.

Oscar Movie Week, described as a festival celebrating the best picture and live action short film nominees, kicks off Monday.

Each of the movies will play at least twice during the festival, offering chances to watch titles such as "Don't Look Up," "The Power of the Dog," "Licorice Pizza" and "West Side Story."

A festival pass, which costs $35, allows patrons to attend any of the showtimes during Oscar Movie Week and comes with a discount on popcorn. Individual tickets are also available.

Find the festival at Cinemark Tinseltown, 1545 E .Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., and Cinemark Carefree Circle, 3305 Cinema Point. For more information, visit cinemark.com/movieweek.