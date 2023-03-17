Lovers of independent film were left despondent in January.

In the wake of indie film champion Kimball Bayles’ death, his beloved downtown Kimball’s Peak Three Theater was shuttered. While there is talk about how to reimagine the space, nothing has been decided. So where could cinephiles turn to watch nonmainstream movies? Enter Rocky Mountain Women’s Film.

“We were all reeling from the closing of Kimball’s, and it occurred to us we could fill that void, at least temporarily,” Rocky Mountain Women’s Film executive director Linda Broker said.

Pop Up Cinema, the nonprofit’s new series, will feature one screening every month for six months, highlighting first-run films still being screened in theaters or those not yet available to stream, “which is a small window,” Broker said.

First up: “Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb,” a 2022 documentary about the five decades-long working relationship between Caro, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, and his editor. It’s playing Monday in the Ivywild School gym.

“Directed by Lizzie Gottlieb, Robert’s daughter, ‘Turn Every Page’ is a fascinating look at these two men, their separate careers and their shared goals. It’s also a glimpse of a world long gone, a world where there was more time to build careers (as opposed to erecting brands) and where a relationship like this one could be allowed to flourish,” wrote critic Sheila O’Malley for the entertainment website RogerEbert.com.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The 2022 documentary “The Seeds of Vandana Shiva,” about the Gandhian ecoactivist and agroecologist, is scheduled for April.

RMWF screened the film at its annual Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival in November but wanted to give people another opportunity to watch it.

Despite the struggle of movie theaters across the country, particularly small, independently owned venues, Broker still sees a desire to see movies on the big screen.

“If anybody watched the Oscars, the recurring theme was showing films as they were intended to be seen in a theater with other people,” Broker said.

“That is really an important piece we believe in — watching films with the community and not just sitting at home alone, which is what people have gotten used to. Part of our motivation is to continue to encourage people to come out to watch movies.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270