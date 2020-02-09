It’s not every day you make supermodel Heidi Klum cry.
Statuesque blond Germans notwithstanding, probably much of the country got a bit verklempt while watching Denver-based dance company The Silhouettes perform their shadow dance last month on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”
Colorado Springs dancer Dominique Moody helped bring to life the moving story of a family who adopts a dog. In a tale of who rescued whom, the young Silhouettes dancers hid behind a scrim and morphed their bodies into shapes, including the waggy-tailed dog who attaches itself to a young girl in the family. The devoted dog stays by her side while she graduates from high school and joins the military, and is waiting for her when she returns home, broken and depressed, in a wheelchair. The faithful mutt helps bring the young woman back to life.
The performance was so stirring that all four celebrity judges gave it a standing ovation and then the ultimate AGT get — judge and singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon pressed the coveted golden buzzer, automatically fast-forwarding the group past the semifinals and into the finals.
“It was unbelievable. I’ve watched the show so many times, and never thought I’d be on that stage,” says Moody, a cardiovascular device technician at UCHealth Memorial Hospital, where he evaluates, programs and reprograms pacemakers and defibrillators. “And the chance I do get to be on that stage and see Alesha standing up and throwing her arms and hitting that button? What is life at that point? It’s a dream coming true. It’s coming full circle. We were all so excited and happy it happened for us.”
Founded by Lynne Waggoner-Patton in 2009, The Silhouettes first competed on AGT in 2011 and took home second place. They were invited back for the shortened version of the reality show featuring some of the most memorable and talented acts from past seasons. The Silhouettes will perform in the finals at 7 p.m. Monday, and also during the results show Feb. 17. The entire season was taped in the fall. Moody is, of course, forbidden from revealing any details about the show’s outcome.
“We want to change the world one shadow at a time,” says Moody, 27. “Whatever situation people are going through, we want to bring them peace of mind and feel good about themselves in the end.”
Whereas many dancers start at a young age, Moody ventured into the dance world a little later in life. He chose to pursue education first, and graduated in 2013 from Colorado State University in Fort Collins with a bachelor’s in health and exercise science, with a concentration in health promotion.
He started dance classes in 2015, and eventually wound up at an audition in Denver where he was asked to bring tights and tight clothing. He showed up, saw people rolling around on the floor making shapes, and realized they were shadow dancers. He became one of them in 2016.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to dance and perform,” he says. “You’re constantly being pushed to learn new things and tackle different stories. You have to be an actor and a dancer at the same time, and you learn so many life lessons along the way.”