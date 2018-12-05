Robert and Laurie Tust, owners of Rocco’s Italian Restaurant, 3802 Maizeland Road, have handed over the keys for the eatery to Randy Rumple, the new chef and proprietor.
“We’re going to take a month or so off to finish planning our next operation,” Robert said. “It will a much smaller place. I’m done with this big boat. Maybe even a food truck. We’re still thinking of options.”
The Tusts bought Rocco’s in 1982 when it was at 3878 Maizeland Road.
“We moved to this location 5½ years ago, which had been the Steaksmith,” he said.
Rumple plans to freshen the interior and menu.
“I’m going to add some grilled items,” he said. “And in a few weeks add Sunday family-style dinner that will start at 11 a.m. and continue through closing. I want to appeal to families who attend the several churches around us. My plan is to keep prices so a family of four can eat for around $50 (without drinks).”
He already has added more lunch hour and weekday specials. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Details: 574-1426, roccoscolorado.com.
Baker worth her salt
Brooke Elizabeth Harrell, owner of Just BE’s Pastries & More, 6628 Delmonico Drive, is a recent graduate of the Pikes Peak Community College culinary and pastry program. She has set up her bake shop in Boz Catering Kitchen, where she is making goodies for coffee shops and customers. Details: 424-2635, justbespastries.com.
KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• John Pettrocelli, general manager of The Olive Tap, 906 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, talks about the broad selection of 100 percent extra virgin olive oils, flavored olive oils, balsamic vinegars, spices, culinary and gourmet products offered as “takeout” or as custom gourmet gift baskets. Details: 358-9329, theolivetap.com.
• Mischa Halberg, owner of Icing on the Cake, 15 N. Union Blvd., talks about her career path, the menu of products offered at her store and what it took to win first place for her gingerbread house, “Christmas with Shrek,” at the Gingerbread & Jazz event. Details: 633-5151, icingonthecakecoloradosprings.com.
• Krystal Alfonso, owner of The Wine Yogi, 14448 Tierra Drive, talks about her career transition from an Air Force officer to becoming a sommelier, yoga instructor and private chef. She will tell about the wine-tasting class she teaches at The French Kitchen and special events she caters. Details: 640-3193, tinyurl.com/yc7wz6uz.
• Whitney Wyatt, communications director for Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Colorado Springs, 1508 Dustry Drive, talks about “Top 5 Tips to keep Christmas from being the most ‘plumber-ful’ time of year.’” She’ll lay out the dos and don’ts of the garbage disposal. Details: 602-2280, mrrooter.com/colorado-springs.
