Jennie and Jack Hu, owners of Silver Pond Chinese Gourmet Restaurant, 6523 N. Academy Blvd., have been serving their award-winning Cantonese-style food since 1966. To switch things up from strictly Chinese offerings, Jack has recently added some new spicy dishes.

Think Drunken Noodles (vegetarian, $13.25, or with chicken, pork and shrimp, $14.75), Spicy Thai Basil (with chicken, shrimp and beef, $16.95, or tofu $13.95) and, a personal favorite, X-O Deluxe with chicken, shrimp, scallops, calamari and beef on crispy rice noodles ($17.50).

There’s also X-O Lo Mein with chicken, shrimp and pork ($13.95). X-O sauce is like chile oil, which is very spicy. A little bit goes a long way. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Details: 594-9343, silverpondtogo.com.

Back from break

The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, has returned from its January break with new winter hours through March 31. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, dinner is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., lounge is 5 p.m. to close Wednesdays through Saturdays, and Sunday brunch 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 598-8667, margaritaatpinecreek.com.

