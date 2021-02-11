Brent Beavers, owner and executive chef of Immerse Cuisine and BFD (Breakfast for Dinner) in the Local Relic Artisan Ales tasting room, 320 S. Weber St., has introduced new menus at both eateries.
New on the Immerse menu is a classic steak tartare ($18) that was outstanding with chopped Cedar Creek New York strip, fried capers, pickled onions and a poached, runny egg yolk. The seared tofu bowl ($15) was a standout too. The green onion and red chile coated tofu came served over yellow curry, greens, roasted garlic and nori nage (a vegetable sauce).
The showstopper for the evening was house special barbecued ribs ($22). “I braise the ribs so they are almost falling off the bone and finish them with sticky barbecue sauce then baked in the oven,” Beavers said. “It’s been popular and I may add them to the menu.”
The new BFD menu is available for brunch and lunch on weekends. “Once indoor restrictions are raised to 75% occupancy the menu will be offered for dinner too,” he said.
Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and, 10 am to 3 p.m. Sunday. Details: 270-0077, localrelic.com.
Taste of New Orleans
Celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday with beignets and an espresso beverage at Tava Truck at SunWater Spa, 514 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs. Dylan Mosley, owner and chef, with assistance from New Orleans transplant Lyn Ettinger-Harwell, has added the sugary French doughnuts to the menu. You’ll also spot fresh juice, smoothies, sandwiches, and salads to enjoy. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Details: 695-7007, tavatruck.com.
Last-minute cupids
Here are a few quick options for procrastinating cupids to save Valentine’s Day:
• Ten Days of Valentine’s at the Melting Pot, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Thursday to Feb. 21. Complimentary Champagne toast and a rose included each day. Thursday and Friday and Feb. 15-21, for $124.95 you get a four-course fondue meal or order off the menu; this Saturday and Sunday for $149.95 you get a set menu all day of a five-course fondue. Kids 12 and under eat for $27.95. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Details: 385-0300, meltingpot.com/colorado-springs-co.
• Galentines for gal pals at the Melting Pot, Thursday and Friday. For $24.95 per person, get cheese fondue, salad and chocolate fondue.
• Sweetheart Deal at Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, Thursday through Sunday . For $25 you get a choice of a starter, either a medium specialty pizza or two entrees and a Little Big Cookie ala mode. Dine-in or delivery. Visit oldchicago.com.
• Love Shake at Joe’s Crab Shack, Friday through Sunday, for $79 you get prix fix four-course menu. Visit joescrabshack.com.
Opening
Brothers Kris and Jason Wallenta are shooting to open their White Pie pizza shop at 330 S. Nevada Ave. in early March. The Wallentas’ introduction to the Springs was with their Dos Santos Taqueria de Mexico, 70 E. Moreno Ave. At the White Pie, they bring wood-fired pizza in the style of their hometown of New Haven, Conn., known as “apizza.” The New Haven-style pie has sparse toppings on a crisp thin crust that is chewy inside. Other menu items include pasta dishes, charcuterie, meatballs and appetizers. Visit whitepie.com.
contact the writer: 636-0271.