Feel the beat — literally.
Brewability and its in-store eatery, Pizzability, 3445 S. Broadway, Englewood, is the brainchild of Tiffany Fixter, who is a champion for inclusivity.
“As a former special-education teacher and day program director, I knew I wanted to create employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” she said. “We hire staff largely from the disability community ranging from autism to blindness — a population often believed to not be hirable.”
Her eatery has visual menus (for those unable to read), menus in Braille, staff who can communicate in sign language, special-needs silverware to assist customers and employees, and wheelchair-assessable entrances and tables.
She opened her first Brewability Lab in 2016 in an industrial area of northeast Denver. She later opened Pizzability in the Cherry Creek area. When she wanted to expand the brewery, she combined both businesses under one roof at the Broadway location in 2019. Her most recent addition to the building is a 12-foot-square vibrotactile dance floor, which uses bone-conduction technology to transmit sound vibrations through the body, allowing dancers to channel aspects of music beyond just bass.
“It’s more appealing to customers without hearing,” she said. “It’s more pleasant for all customers since the music is not played so loud with the heavier bass beat.”
It actually does increase the beat of the bass without having the bass annoyingly loud. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Details: 303-598-0809, brew-ability.com.
Mexican food eatery opens
The much-anticipated Milagros Cocina Mexicana, 7455 N. Academy Blvd., opened July 16. It’s brought to you by the Morales family, who hail from the Jalisco region of Mexico. They have 30 years combined experience operating Mexican food restaurants, namely 3 Margaritas. Executive chef Roberto Reyes oversees the kitchen and brings his Michoacan heritage along with an impressive Chicago resume to his modernized Mexican cuisine.
Reyes’ menu is focused with a few of the 3 Margaritas fan favorites showing up. Think salsa de hongos ($6) from 3 Margaritas, which is a delicious, spicy mixture of chopped mushrooms. A must-try appetizer. A couple of dishes enjoyed at Milagros were the amazing Borrego Merguez tacos ($16 for three with rice and beans). Merguez is a North African lamb sausage, which gets a taste boost when paired with tomatillo-pistachio salsa, queso asadero, pickled jicama, pistachios and micro cilantro greens topping the taco. The star on the menu sampling was Cochinita Pibil ($26), which is a huge, spicy seasoned braised pork shank garnished with grilled oranges, pickled grapes, toasted quinoa, watermelon radish, habanero jam and frijoles charros and served with flour tortillas.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 719-598-1030, milagroscocinamx.com.
Let the party begin
Ready for a smashing ending to your dinner? Hacienda Colorado, 5246 N. Nevada Ave., has you covered with the new dessert option: Chocolate Piñata. Heads turn when a wait staff carries the chocolate globe through the dining room. When it reaches your table, you are given a wooden mallet to destroy the outer shell to reveal a cavalcade of mini churros, fresh pineapple and strawberries. Then you and your dining guests dip the contents in warm chocolate ganache and fresh whipped cream. Cost is $25 and feeds four to six easily. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 719-418-7999, tinyurl.com/4df865ve
Crustaceans aplenty
The Cheyenne Village Shrimp Boil will be at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort Grand Rivers Terrace, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26. For $100 you get all the boiled shrimp, sausage, potatoes, corn, salad, bread and butter you can eat. Wrap up the evening making your own s’mores. A portion of the proceeds support Cheyenne Village, which supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Purchase tickets before Aug. 19 at cheyennevillage.org or call Jeannie Porter at 719-572-7478.
