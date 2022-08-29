Imagine a life devoted to floating in the sky up to 300 days every year.
Cruising air currents and managing whatever sort of weather Mother Nature can dream up.
That's the life of Troy Bradley, who's been flying and riding in hot air balloons for decades. The Albuquerque, N.M., resident spends his summers working for Rainbow Ryders in Colorado Springs, fulfilling the hot-air balloon dreams of many a resident and tourist. He learned his love of the giant flying contraptions from his grandparents, some of the first balloonists in Colorado, who toted him along to the city's original Labor Day weekend balloon festivals.
"The ballooning in every flight is unique," Bradley said. "You can take off from the same spot and never land in the same spot. My big thing is to share it with people. Doing it for a living and doing rides and seeing it through the eyes of others is the biggest thrill I get."
Bradley and Rainbow Ryders will be offering paid balloon rides during the free 46th annual Labor Day Lift Off event Saturday through Monday in Memorial Park. It's the state's largest balloon festival and the third or fourth largest in the world, said Scott Appelman, managing partner for Hot Apple Productions, the company responsible for the event.
This year's festival will feature more than 75 balloons from around the U.S. and Belgium. Old favorites will be back, including Darth Vader, Yoda and Cris P. Bacon, a 90-foot-high pig, as well as new balloons, such as a smiling fish and a friendly monster.
Evening Balloon Glows take place Saturday and Sunday, while live music, beer gardens, concessions and performances by skydivers, aerial acrobats and others round out the schedule.
Local flight legend Dewey Reinhard founded the Colorado Springs Balloon Festival in 1976. It went on to become the Colorado Balloon Classic, then Labor Day Lift Off after changing hands in 2015.
No matter its title, people always flock to the park — this year's event could attract upward of 200,000 visitors. There's something about those orbs hanging in the sky that mesmerizes us.
"It's not a common sight," Appelman said. "There's always the romance of flight. You look at that, standing on the ground, and you see them just floating. We’re a bubble of hot air being directed by Mother Nature’s winds. It's the first known aviation to mankind. It’s 240 years old."
And as we all know, Mama Nature is a fickle-hearted creature. Weather conditions need to be just right for the balloons to take flight: Wind speeds must be below 8 mph on the surface, with zero rain or thunder. And there must be enough vision to see 5 miles.
Bradley has become an amateur meteorologist himself, thanks to his ballooning career. With 64 world records to his name, including crossing the Pacific and Atlantic oceans by balloon, he knows which way the wind blows. He once spent an entire winter in Japan waiting for the proper weather conditions so he could fly to the Baja of Mexico.
It took him six days to fly from Maine to Morocco over the Atlantic, and seven to cross the Pacific.
"When you're doing something like that, you've got professional meteorologists helping," Bradley said, "but when you're flying in the Springs for Labor Day Lift Off, we have to make those calls. We're looking at forecasts and models. With passenger rides, you're only flying for an hour, so you have a pretty good idea of what’s going to happen."